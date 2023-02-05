2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Aditi Ashok, who took home the victory at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya.

Ashok ran away with this event by nine shots, finishing on 12-under 280 in the 72-hole event. A final-round 74 was more than good enough to nurse her huge lead into the clubhouse and pick up the win.

Alice Hewson and April Angurasaranee finished joint second, while Gaby Ruffels finished in solo fourth place.

Ashok won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Ladies Open recap notes

This was the first event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the opening event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Ashok became the first winner of this event not named Esther Henseleit, who finished T-17 in search of a three-peat.

The 36-hole cut was made on 9-over 153 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next week.

2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details