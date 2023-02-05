2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Ladies European Tour

2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

02/05/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Aditi Ashok


The 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Aditi Ashok, who took home the victory at Vipingo Ridge Golf Club in Kenya.

Ashok ran away with this event by nine shots, finishing on 12-under 280 in the 72-hole event. A final-round 74 was more than good enough to nurse her huge lead into the clubhouse and pick up the win.

Alice Hewson and April Angurasaranee finished joint second, while Gaby Ruffels finished in solo fourth place.

Ashok won the €45,000 winner's share from the €300,000 purse.

Magical Kenya Ladies Open recap notes

This was the first event on the 2023 Ladies European Tour schedule, marking the opening event of a record 31-event season scheduled on the slate.

Ashok became the first winner of this event not named Esther Henseleit, who finished T-17 in search of a three-peat.

The 36-hole cut was made on 9-over 153 or better, with 61 players completing the tournament.

The next scheduled Ladies European Tour event is the Aramco Saudi Ladies International next week.

2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR TOT R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Aditi Ashok -12 67 70 69 74 280 €45,000
T2 Alice Hewson -3 71 73 73 72 289 €22,500
T2 April Angurasaranee -3 71 71 70 77 289 €22,500
4 Gabriela Ruffels -2 74 71 71 74 290 €13,500
T5 Yuri Onishi E 74 72 74 72 292 €10,050
T5 Noora Komulainen E 74 74 71 73 292 €10,050
T7 Sara Kjellker 2 72 75 76 71 294 €7,950
T7 Amalie Leth-Nissen 2 72 73 74 75 294 €7,950
T9 Manon De Roey 3 75 69 81 70 295 €6,300
T9 Marianne Skarpnord 3 73 74 77 71 295 €6,300
T9 Emma Grechi 3 73 76 75 71 295 €6,300
T9 Marta Sanz Barrio 3 71 72 80 72 295 €6,300
T9 Virginia Elena Carta 3 71 77 75 72 295 €6,300
T9 Avani Prashanth 3 75 75 73 72 295 €0
T9 Becky Morgan 3 75 76 71 73 295 €6,300
T9 Cara Gainer 3 74 70 71 80 295 €6,300
T17 Hayley Davis 4 73 75 72 76 296 €5,100
T17 Alexandra Forsterling 4 75 73 72 76 296 €5,100
T17 Esther Henseleit 4 77 68 73 78 296 €5,100
T20 Emma Spitz 5 80 75 72 70 297 €4,500
T20 Sophie Hausmann 5 77 70 79 71 297 €4,500
T20 Sanna Nuutinen 5 74 71 78 74 297 €4,500
T20 Christine Wolf 5 73 74 74 76 297 €4,500
T20 Clara Manzalini 5 74 76 71 76 297 €4,500
T25 Linnea Johansson 6 79 71 75 73 298 €3,975
T25 Momoka Kobori 6 74 74 72 78 298 €3,975
T27 Anna Magnusson 7 78 76 73 72 299 €3,380
T27 Isabella Deilert 7 71 77 76 75 299 €3,380
T27 Florentyna Parker 7 75 74 75 75 299 €3,380
T27 Jana Melichova 7 76 70 77 76 299 €3,380
T27 Ana Pelaez Trivino 7 71 75 74 79 299 €3,380
T27 Gurleen Kaur 7 74 73 71 81 299 €3,380
33 Linnea Strom 8 75 73 77 75 300 €2,880
T34 Paz Marfa Sans 9 78 75 76 72 301 €2,625
T34 Vanessa Knecht 9 76 74 77 74 301 €2,625
T34 Sara Kouskova 9 79 75 73 74 301 €2,625
T34 Kylie Henry 9 71 74 74 82 301 €2,625
T38 Alessandra Fanali 10 76 76 76 74 302 €2,355
T38 Smilla Tarning Soenderby 10 72 76 78 76 302 €2,355
T40 Agathe Laisne 11 78 74 78 73 303 €2,040
T40 Madelene Stavnar 11 80 72 77 74 303 €2,040
T40 Elin Arvidsson 11 78 67 82 76 303 €2,040
T40 Trichat Cheenglab 11 77 76 74 76 303 €2,040
T40 Linda Wessberg 11 76 74 75 78 303 €2,040
T45 Camilla Lennarth 12 77 72 80 75 304 €1,740
T45 Amy Taylor 12 77 76 72 79 304 €1,740
47 Nobuhle Dlamini 13 80 71 76 78 305 €1,650
T48 Maria Hernandez 15 75 76 79 77 307 €1,500
T48 Olivia Mehaffey 15 80 74 76 77 307 €1,500
T48 Yvie Chaucheprat 15 75 79 75 78 307 €1,500
T48 Lisa Pettersson 15 75 78 74 80 307 €1,500
T52 Laura Fuenfstueck 16 80 75 80 73 308 €1,320
T52 Amandeep Drall 16 74 74 83 77 308 €1,320
T54 Ana Dawson 17 82 73 80 74 309 €1,200
T54 Anne-Lise Caudal 17 78 76 79 76 309 €1,200
56 Naomi Wafula 18 79 76 78 77 310 €0
57 Kristyna Napoleaova 19 81 73 77 80 311 €1,110
58 Linette Littau Durr Holmslykke 20 79 74 81 78 312 €1,020
T59 Maiken Bing Paulsen 21 78 75 81 79 313 €975
T59 Lucie Malchirand 21 82 73 78 80 313 €975
61 Karolin Lampert 26 80 74 88 76 318 €930

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.