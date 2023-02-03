2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., from February 9-12, 2023.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season. This is the first full-field designated event.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the only event of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing played outside of California, with this event historically having been the appetizer to the Super Bowl. The event now runs Thursday through Sunday.
We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, as those will be decided on Monday. There are only three, compared to the standard four Monday qualifiers.
The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 132 players who got in the field. Nick Hardy and Kyle Stanley are the first two alternates.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.
The field will be playing for an $20 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Lucas Glover
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Michael Hopper
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- 1. Rory McIlroy
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 5. Patrick Cantlay
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Collin Morikawa
- 9. Justin Thomas
- 10. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 12. Tony Finau
- 13. Max Homa
- 14. Tom Kim
- 15. Sam Burns
- 16. Jordan Spieth
- 17. Cameron Young
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Billy Horschel
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 21. Keegan Bradley
- 22. Shane Lowry
- 24. Brian Harman
- 25. Tommy Fleetwood
- 26. Tyrrell Hatton
- 28. Seamus Power
- 29. Tom Hoge
- 31. Russell Henley
- 32. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Sahith Theegala
- 35. Corey Conners
- 36. Aaron Wise
- 38. Alex Noren
- 39. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 41. Si Woo Kim
- 43. Kurt Kitayama
- 45. Chris Kirk
- 47. J.T. Poston
- 50. Mackenzie Hughes