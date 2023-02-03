2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical PGA Tour tournament entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz., from February 9-12, 2023.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th event of the 2023-2023 PGA Tour regular season. This is the first full-field designated event.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is the only event of the PGA Tour's West Coast Swing played outside of California, with this event historically having been the appetizer to the Super Bowl. The event now runs Thursday through Sunday.

We do yet not have Monday qualifiers for this event, as those will be decided on Monday. There are only three, compared to the standard four Monday qualifiers.

The week-of alternate list is based on the next available players outside the 132 players who got in the field. Nick Hardy and Kyle Stanley are the first two alternates.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Wednesday.

The field will be playing for an $20 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Michael Hopper

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open field