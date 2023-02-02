Where are Torrey Pines Golf Courses and the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open located?

Torrey Pines Golf Courses are home to the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2023 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule. The pair of courses make up a two-course rotation for the long-running event.

Not only are Torrey Pines Golf Courses home to great golf courses, but they are also home to the PGA Tour and its 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, which features some of the best in the world playing in the unique dual-course event.

Naturally, a municipal course hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Torrey Pines Golf Courses ar located.

Where are Torrey Pines Golf Courses located?

Torrey Pines Golf Courses are in La Jolla, California, which is located just outside of San Diego.

Specifically, Torrey Pines Golf Courses are located just south of Del Mar.

Neighboring towns to La Jolla include Del Mar, Solana Beach and Carlsbad.

Which airports are near Torrey Pines Golf Courses?

The biggest airport in close proximity to these three courses is the San Diego International Airport (SIN), where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek to the course. It's an approximately 25-minute drive from the airport to Torrey Pines.

What other famous golf courses are near La Quinta Country Club?

Torrey Pines Golf Courses is a great golf course in California, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include Aviara Golf Club, The Omni at La Costa and more.