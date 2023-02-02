Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?
Rory McIlroy 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

02/02/2023
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy


Rory McIlroy's 2023 schedule will start in Dubai, competing in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as his first 2023 tournament after choosing to skip the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

McIlroy will then return to the US for the Genesis Invitational in February at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles, starting a run of designated events on the PGA Tour that includes the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

From there, he will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play leading to the Masters.

He'll, of course, compete in the other three majors. Outside of the majors, McIlroy will play in the RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and Travelers Championship.

In a busy June, he'll play the Memorial Tournament in Ohio and defend his title at the RBC Canadian Open before the US Open in California. He will then play the Travelers Championship the following week.

You can expect McIlroy to play in all three FedEx Cup playoffs events.

McIlroy will play more events on the European Tour schedule, including the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Rory McIlroy expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change

  • Hero Dubai Desert Classic
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open
  • The Genesis Invitational
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • The Players Championship
  • WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
  • The Masters
  • RBC Heritage
  • Wells Fargo Championship
  • PGA Championship
  • the Memorial Tournament
  • US Open
  • Travelers Championship
  • British Open Championship
  • FedEx Cup playoffs
  • Horizon Irish Open
  • DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

