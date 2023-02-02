Rickie Fowler 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Rickie Fowler's 2023 schedule begins in California, playing in The American Express to start the year.

We'll then see Fowler play in the Farmers Insurance Open and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, where he won in 2019. He will play The Genesis Invitational. He'll then make his way to Florida.

During the Florida Swing, Fowler is likely to play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players in March.

Fowler does not have guaranteed places in the major championships, and he'll need to earn them based on the qualifying criteria for each of the majors.

He's a winner of the Wells Fargo Championship, and he should be in the Memorial Tournament. He should play all of the PGA Tour's designated events for which he's eligible.

Then, if all goes well, we should see Fowler in at least two of three FedEx Cup playoff events.

Rickie Fowler expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change