Phil Mickelson 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Phil Mickelson's 2023 schedule begins with his appearance at the Asian Tour's Saudi International.

He will then play in the 14 LIV Golf League events in 2023, mixing in the four major championships to which he has access as a champion in three of them.

The rest of Phil Mickelson's 2023 schedule is very much up in the air, with the 51-year-old saying he would like to avoid playing in long streaks and in events where he has not played well in the past.

With Mickelson suspsended by the PGA Tour, it's unclear if he will choose to compete in eligible DP World Tour events or in the Asian Tour's Saudi-backed International Series.

Phil Mickelson expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change