Phil Mickelson 2023 schedule: When will he play next?
Phil Mickelson 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

02/02/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Phil Mickelson LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Phil Mickelson tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of The American Express tournament at the Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course at PGA West on January 17, 2020 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)


Phil Mickelson's 2023 schedule begins with his appearance at the Asian Tour's Saudi International.

He will then play in the 14 LIV Golf League events in 2023, mixing in the four major championships to which he has access as a champion in three of them.

The rest of Phil Mickelson's 2023 schedule is very much up in the air, with the 51-year-old saying he would like to avoid playing in long streaks and in events where he has not played well in the past.

With Mickelson suspsended by the PGA Tour, it's unclear if he will choose to compete in eligible DP World Tour events or in the Asian Tour's Saudi-backed International Series.

Phil Mickelson expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling; subject to change

  • LIV Golf Mayakoba (Mexico)
  • LIV Golf Tucson
  • LIV Golf Orlando
  • Masters Tournament
  • LIV Golf Adelaide
  • LIV Golf Singapore
  • LIV Golf Tulsa
  • PGA Championship
  • LIV Golf DC
  • US Open
  • LIV Golf Valderrama
  • LIV Golf London
  • British Open Championship
  • LIV Golf Greenbrier
  • LIV Golf Bedminster
  • LIV Golf Chicago
  • LIV Golf Miami
  • LIV Golf Jeddah

