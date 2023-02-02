Jordan Spieth 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Jordan Spieth's 2023 schedule will begin in Hawaii the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Spieth will then be in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am. He is sponsored by AT&T. He has won the tournament in the past as well.

Spieth will compete at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and at Riviera Country Club in the Genesis Invitational. He then will likely play in The Players and one other event in the Florida Swing.

Spieth should also be in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in his home state of Texas, and he's playing the Valero Texas Open the week before the Masters. He'll go through a big stretch in May, with the PGA Championship the central focus. He may have to choose between playing in the AT&T Byron Nelson or the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Spieth will play in the Memorial Tournament before the US Open. Spieth will return for the Travelers Championship, and he's certainly eligible for all four major championships.

We should see him in at least two of the three FedEx Cup playoff events. As a Player Impact Program player, he should play in almost all designated events.

Jordan Spieth expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling and eligibility; subject to change