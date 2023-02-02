Collin Morikawa 2023 schedule: When will he play next?

Collin Morikawa's 2023 schedule kicks off with a return to the Hawaii in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which is a designated PGA Tour event.

Morikawa is then headed to play in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera as well, which is shaping up to be bigger than ever.

We should see Morikawa at The Players, too. It's unclear if he'll add another event in the Florida Swing.

Morikawa should play in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of course, he'll be in the Masters and compete in the US Open, PGA Championship and Open Championship. He'll play in the Memorial Tournament and should play in the Scottish Open.

He will have a full schedule amid the 17 designated events.

He should be in all three FedEx Cup playoff events and on Team USA for the Ryder Cup.

Morikawa typically wraps his year with a limited fall schedule, competing in the DP World Tour Championship and the Hero World Challenge.

Collin Morikawa expected 2023 schedule

Based on past scheduling and commitments; subject to change