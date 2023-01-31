Hero Dubai Desert Classic history, results and past winners

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the DP World Tour's year-opening event in the United Arab Emirates.
The event, which was first played in 1989, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.
The event has become a Rolex Series event, offering elevated purses compared to the rest of the tour.
Rory McIlroy is one of three multi-time winners of this event, having won a record three times along with Ernie Els. Tiger Woods has won the event twice.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic format
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The field of 132 players is made up of the top available DP World Tour players based on their priority ranking on the current season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Hero Dubai Desert Classic host courses
- 1989-present: Emirates Golf Club
Hero Dubai Desert Classic past sponsors
Hero Dubai Desert Classic has had just one sponsor.
- 1989: Karl Litten Desert Classic
- 1990: Emirates Airlines Desert Classic
- 1991-2009: Dubai Desert Classic
- 2010-2021: Omega Dubai Desert Classic
- 2022: Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
- 2023-present: Hero Dubai Desert Classic
Hero Dubai Desert Classic history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2023
|Rory McIlroy (3)
|269
|−19
|1
|$1,530,000
|2022
|Viktor Hovland
|276
|−12
|PO
|$1,333,330
|2021
|Paul Casey
|271
|−17
|4
|$528,514
|2020
|Lucas Herbert
|279
|−9
|PO
|$541,660
|2019
|Bryson DeChambeau
|264
|−24
|7
|$541,660
|2018
|Li Haotong
|265
|−23
|1
|$500,100
|2017
|Sergio García
|269
|−19
|3
|$441,755
|2016
|Danny Willett
|269
|−19
|1
|$441,755
|2015
|Rory McIlroy (2)
|266
|−22
|3
|$441,755
|2014
|Stephen Gallacher (2)
|272
|−16
|1
|$416,750
|2013
|Stephen Gallacher
|266
|−22
|3
|$416,750
|2012
|Rafa Cabrera-Bello
|270
|−18
|1
|$416,750
|2011
|Álvaro Quirós
|277
|−11
|1
|$416,750
|2010
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|277
|−11
|PO
|$416,750
|2009
|Rory McIlroy
|269
|−19
|1
|$416,750
|2008
|Tiger Woods (2)
|274
|−14
|1
|$416,750
|2007
|Henrik Stenson
|269
|−19
|1
|$309,862
|2006
|Tiger Woods
|269
|−19
|PO
|$309,862
|2005
|Ernie Els (3)
|269
|−19
|1
|$366,667
|2004
|Mark O'Meara
|271
|−17
|1
|$333,333
|2003
|Robert-Jan Derksen
|271
|−17
|1
|$333,333
|2002
|Ernie Els (2)
|272
|−16
|4
|$250,000
|2001
|Thomas Bjørn
|266
|−22
|2
|$250,000
|2000
|José Cóceres
|274
|−14
|2
|$216,667
|1999
|David Howell
|275
|−13
|4
|$216,667
|1998
|José María Olazábal
|269
|−19
|3
|$216,667
|1997
|Richard Green
|272
|−16
|PO
|$200,000
|1996
|Colin Montgomerie
|270
|−18
|1
|$166,667
|1995
|Fred Couples
|268
|−20
|3
|$116,667
|1994
|Ernie Els
|268
|−20
|6
|$116,667
|1993
|Wayne Westner
|274
|−14
|2
|$83,333
|1992
|Seve Ballesteros
|272
|−16
|PO
|$108,333
|1991
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1990
|Eamonn Darcy
|276
|−12
|4
|$75,000
|1989
|Mark James
|277
|−11
|PO
|$75,000