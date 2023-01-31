Hero Dubai Desert Classic history, results and past winners
European Tour

Hero Dubai Desert Classic history, results and past winners

01/31/2023
Golf News Net


The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is one of the DP World Tour's year-opening event in the United Arab Emirates.

The event, which was first played in 1989, has been played in Dubai since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.

The event has become a Rolex Series event, offering elevated purses compared to the rest of the tour.

Rory McIlroy is one of three multi-time winners of this event, having won a record three times along with Ernie Els. Tiger Woods has won the event twice.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic format

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 players is made up of the top available DP World Tour players based on their priority ranking on the current season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic host courses

  • 1989-present: Emirates Golf Club

Hero Dubai Desert Classic past sponsors

Hero Dubai Desert Classic has had just one sponsor.

  • 1989: Karl Litten Desert Classic
  • 1990: Emirates Airlines Desert Classic
  • 1991-2009: Dubai Desert Classic
  • 2010-2021: Omega Dubai Desert Classic
  • 2022: Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic
  • 2023-present: Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Hero Dubai Desert Classic history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Rory McIlroy (3) 269 −19 1 $1,530,000
2022 Viktor Hovland 276 −12 PO $1,333,330
2021 Paul Casey 271 −17 4 $528,514
2020 Lucas Herbert 279 −9 PO $541,660
2019 Bryson DeChambeau 264 −24 7 $541,660
2018 Li Haotong 265 −23 1 $500,100
2017 Sergio García 269 −19 3 $441,755
2016 Danny Willett 269 −19 1 $441,755
2015 Rory McIlroy (2) 266 −22 3 $441,755
2014 Stephen Gallacher (2) 272 −16 1 $416,750
2013 Stephen Gallacher 266 −22 3 $416,750
2012 Rafa Cabrera-Bello 270 −18 1 $416,750
2011 Álvaro Quirós 277 −11 1 $416,750
2010 Miguel Ángel Jiménez 277 −11 PO $416,750
2009 Rory McIlroy 269 −19 1 $416,750
2008 Tiger Woods (2) 274 −14 1 $416,750
2007 Henrik Stenson 269 −19 1 $309,862
2006 Tiger Woods 269 −19 PO $309,862
2005 Ernie Els (3) 269 −19 1 $366,667
2004 Mark O'Meara 271 −17 1 $333,333
2003 Robert-Jan Derksen 271 −17 1 $333,333
2002 Ernie Els (2) 272 −16 4 $250,000
2001 Thomas Bjørn 266 −22 2 $250,000
2000 José Cóceres 274 −14 2 $216,667
1999 David Howell 275 −13 4 $216,667
1998 José María Olazábal 269 −19 3 $216,667
1997 Richard Green 272 −16 PO $200,000
1996 Colin Montgomerie 270 −18 1 $166,667
1995 Fred Couples 268 −20 3 $116,667
1994 Ernie Els 268 −20 6 $116,667
1993 Wayne Westner 274 −14 2 $83,333
1992 Seve Ballesteros 272 −16 PO $108,333
1991 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1990 Eamonn Darcy 276 −12 4 $75,000
1989 Mark James 277 −11 PO $75,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.