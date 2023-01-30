2023 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Asian Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi International field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 126-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the 2023 Asian Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new season. The Saudi International had previously been sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Now it is the flagship event of the Asian Tour.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2023 Saudi International field

Issa Abouelela

Shergo Al Kurdi

Othman Ibrahim Almulla

Saud Alsharif

Abraham Ancer

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Richard Bland

Danthai Boonma

Baha Boulakmine

Adam Bresnu

Itthipat Buranatanyarat

Laurie Canter

Miguel Carballo

Paul Casey

Filippo Celli

Eugenio Chacarra

Cameron Champ

Ervin Chang

Yikeun Chang

Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Matthew Cheung

Bryson DeChambeau

Taylor Dickson

Louis James Dobbelaar

Andrew Dodt

Hennie Du Plessis

El Mehdi Fakori

Oliver Fisher

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Kosuke Hamamoto

Justin Harding

Scott Hend

Berry Henson

Lucas Herbert

Sam Horsfield

Rikuya Hoshino

Tomoyo Ikemura

Yuki Inamori

Aguri Iwasaki

Hiroshi Iwata

Jazz Janewattananond

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Tirawat Kaewsiribandit

Takumi Kanaya

Shiv Kapur

Rashid Khan

Phachara Khongwatmai

Matt Killen

Bio Kim

Sihwan Kim

Yeongsu Kim

Minkyu Kim

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jbe Kruger

Anirban Lahiri

Richard Lee

Taehee Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Steve Lewton

Stefano Mazzoli

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Kyongjun Moon

Jediah Morgan

Sebastian Munoz

Zach Murray

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Andy Ogletree

Taehoon Ok

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Sanghyun Park

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig

Angelo Que

Naraajie Ramadhanputra

Patrick Reed

Quinn Riley

Faisal Salhab

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Charl Schwartzel

Shubhankar Sharma

Chan Shih-chang

Trevor Simsby

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Travis Smyth

Ian Snyman

Henrik Stenson

Sarit Suwannarut

Hudson Swafford

Pavit Tangkamolprasert

Hideto Tanihara

Nitithorn Thippong

Jack Thompson

Jarin Todd

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Rattanon Wannasrichan

Bubba Watson

Ding Wenyi

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Suradit Yongcharoenchai

Cameron Young

Kevin Yuan

