2023 Saudi International field: Players, rankings

The 2023 Saudi International field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Asian Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi International field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 126-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the first event of the 2023 Asian Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, kickstarting the new season. The Saudi International had previously been sanctioned by the DP World Tour. Now it is the flagship event of the Asian Tour.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $5 million purse, with eight of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2023 Saudi International field
- Issa Abouelela
- Shergo Al Kurdi
- Othman Ibrahim Almulla
- Saud Alsharif
- Abraham Ancer
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Richard Bland
- Danthai Boonma
- Baha Boulakmine
- Adam Bresnu
- Itthipat Buranatanyarat
- Laurie Canter
- Miguel Carballo
- Paul Casey
- Filippo Celli
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Cameron Champ
- Ervin Chang
- Yikeun Chang
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat
- Matthew Cheung
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Taylor Dickson
- Louis James Dobbelaar
- Andrew Dodt
- Hennie Du Plessis
- El Mehdi Fakori
- Oliver Fisher
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Kosuke Hamamoto
- Justin Harding
- Scott Hend
- Berry Henson
- Lucas Herbert
- Sam Horsfield
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Yuki Inamori
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Tirawat Kaewsiribandit
- Takumi Kanaya
- Shiv Kapur
- Rashid Khan
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Matt Killen
- Bio Kim
- Sihwan Kim
- Yeongsu Kim
- Minkyu Kim
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jbe Kruger
- Anirban Lahiri
- Richard Lee
- Taehee Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Steve Lewton
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Kyongjun Moon
- Jediah Morgan
- Sebastian Munoz
- Zach Murray
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Andy Ogletree
- Taehoon Ok
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Sanghyun Park
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- David Puig
- Angelo Que
- Naraajie Ramadhanputra
- Patrick Reed
- Quinn Riley
- Faisal Salhab
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Charl Schwartzel
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Chan Shih-chang
- Trevor Simsby
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Travis Smyth
- Ian Snyman
- Henrik Stenson
- Sarit Suwannarut
- Hudson Swafford
- Pavit Tangkamolprasert
- Hideto Tanihara
- Nitithorn Thippong
- Jack Thompson
- Jarin Todd
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Rattanon Wannasrichan
- Bubba Watson
- Ding Wenyi
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Suradit Yongcharoenchai
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yuan
Top 50 players in 2023 Saudi International field
- 4. Cameron Smith
- 17. Cameron Young
- 23. Joaquin Niemann
- 37. Abraham Ancer
- 42. Talor Gooch
- 44. Mito Pereira
- 46. Dustin Johnson
- 48. Harold Varner III