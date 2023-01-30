2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Victor McIlroy, who earned his third-career DP World Tour win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy pulled out the one-shot win amid a crowded leaderboard, making birdies on the final two holes of the tournament to secure he win over Patrick Reed on 19-under 269.

Lucas Herbert rounded out the medal stand in the Rolex Series event on 16-under total, with Callum Shinkwin finishing in solo fourth place.

McIlroy won the €1,413,350 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

McIlroy earned 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 82 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season. Five golfers did not complete the event despite making he 36-hole cut.

McIlroy earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details