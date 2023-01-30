2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/30/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 30: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with the winners trophy on the 18th green after the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 30, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)


The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Victor McIlroy, who earned his third-career DP World Tour win at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

McIlroy pulled out the one-shot win amid a crowded leaderboard, making birdies on the final two holes of the tournament to secure he win over Patrick Reed on 19-under 269.

Lucas Herbert rounded out the medal stand in the Rolex Series event on 16-under total, with Callum Shinkwin finishing in solo fourth place.

McIlroy won the €1,413,350 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic recap notes

McIlroy earned 29 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a 36-hole cut this week, with 82 of 132 starting players finishing the event in the ninth completed event of the season. Five golfers did not complete the event despite making he 36-hole cut.

McIlroy earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race getting underway.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Ras al Khaimah Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rory Mcilroy -19 66 70 65 68 269 €1,407,598.47
2 Patrick Reed -18 66 70 69 65 270 €910,799.01
3 Lucas Herbert -16 69 67 70 66 272 €521,639.43
4 Callum Shinkwin -15 71 66 67 69 273 €413,999.55
5 Julien Brun -14 70 67 69 68 274 €351,071.62
T6 Thomas Pieters -13 67 67 72 69 275 €269,099.71
T6 Ian Poulter -13 65 71 69 70 275 €269,099.71
T8 Richard Bland -12 67 67 71 71 276 €170,567.81
T8 Angel Hidalgo -12 66 70 69 71 276 €170,567.81
T8 Marcus Kinhult -12 70 65 71 70 276 €170,567.81
T8 Henrik Stenson -12 70 72 70 64 276 €170,567.81
T8 Johannes Veerman -12 71 66 70 69 276 €170,567.81
T13 Adri Arnaus -11 67 68 70 72 277 €127,235.86
T13 Calum Hill -11 70 67 69 71 277 €127,235.86
T13 Min Woo Lee -11 73 65 71 68 277 €127,235.86
T16 Alexander Björk -10 69 70 68 71 278 €109,502.88
T16 Romain Langasque -10 69 70 71 68 278 €109,502.88
T16 Thorbjørn Olesen -10 70 67 71 70 278 €109,502.88
T16 Matt Wallace -10 68 68 70 72 278 €109,502.88
T20 Ryan Fox -9 69 71 66 73 279 €91,198.19
T20 Rasmus Højgaard -9 71 71 70 67 279 €91,198.19
T20 Jazz Janewattananond -9 72 68 69 70 279 €91,198.19
T20 Matthew Jordan -9 68 72 69 70 279 €91,198.19
T20 Jordan Smith -9 76 66 70 67 279 €91,198.19
T20 Michael Thorbjornsen (a) -9 70 64 73 72 279 €0
T20 Bernd Wiesberger -9 69 67 71 72 279 €91,198.19
T20 Ashun Wu -9 71 68 69 71 279 €91,198.19
T28 Marcus Armitage -8 69 68 73 70 280 €69,965.92
T28 Dan Bradbury -8 73 63 68 76 280 €69,965.92
T28 Jorge Campillo -8 70 69 71 70 280 €69,965.92
T28 Jens Dantorp -8 69 71 70 70 280 €69,965.92
T28 Ewen Ferguson -8 71 68 72 69 280 €69,965.92
T28 Jacques Kruyswijk -8 69 69 70 72 280 €69,965.92
T28 Pablo Larrazábal -8 73 65 69 73 280 €69,965.92
T28 Adrian Otaegui -8 69 70 70 71 280 €69,965.92
T28 Victor Perez -8 67 72 66 75 280 €69,965.92
T28 Jeunghun Wang -8 68 71 70 71 280 €69,965.92
T38 Jamie Donaldson -7 72 70 68 71 281 €47,195.95
T38 Hennie Du Plessis -7 68 73 73 67 281 €47,195.95
T38 Daniel Gavins -7 68 70 72 71 281 €47,195.95
T38 Chase Hanna -7 70 70 73 68 281 €47,195.95
T38 Tyrrell Hatton -7 72 70 72 67 281 €47,195.95
T38 Nicolai Højgaard -7 70 69 72 70 281 €47,195.95
T38 Andrew Johnston -7 72 68 72 69 281 €47,195.95
T38 Maximilian Kieffer -7 73 67 72 69 281 €47,195.95
T38 Robert Macintyre -7 70 69 69 73 281 €47,195.95
T38 Kalle Samooja -7 73 68 68 72 281 €47,195.95
T38 Connor Syme -7 68 67 75 71 281 €47,195.95
T38 Justin Walters -7 72 70 72 67 281 €47,195.95
T38 Fabrizio Zanotti -7 69 73 68 71 281 €47,195.95
T51 Oliver Bekker -6 68 71 69 74 282 €30,428.97
T51 Louis De Jager -6 66 71 70 75 282 €30,428.97
T51 Grant Forrest -6 71 69 72 70 282 €30,428.97
T51 Marcus Helligkilde -6 70 71 69 72 282 €30,428.97
T51 Joost Luiten -6 70 70 72 70 282 €30,428.97
T51 Richard Mansell -6 69 73 67 73 282 €30,428.97
T51 Niklas Nørgaard -6 69 72 69 72 282 €30,428.97
T51 Lee Westwood -6 71 70 70 71 282 €30,428.97
T59 John Catlin -5 72 68 72 71 283 €23,597.97
T59 Tommy Fleetwood -5 68 70 72 73 283 €23,597.97
T59 Justin Harding -5 70 68 68 77 283 €23,597.97
T59 Sam Horsfield -5 70 71 72 70 283 €23,597.97
T59 David Law -5 71 69 69 74 283 €23,597.97
T59 Jason Scrivener -5 71 71 72 69 283 €23,597.97
T65 Julien Guerrier -4 69 71 72 72 284 €19,043.98
T65 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 73 69 69 73 284 €19,043.98
T65 Shaun Norris -4 71 67 67 79 284 €19,043.98
T65 Matthew Southgate -4 71 71 71 71 284 €19,043.98
T65 Paul Waring -4 71 69 73 71 284 €19,043.98
T70 Ludvig Aberg (a) -3 65 73 75 72 285 €0
T70 Scott Jamieson -3 72 70 72 71 285 €14,282.23
T70 Mikael Lindberg -3 73 67 74 71 285 €14,282.23
T70 Lukas Nemecz -3 73 68 71 73 285 €14,282.23
T70 Yannik Paul -3 74 68 70 73 285 €14,282.23
T75 Marcel Schneider -2 71 71 72 72 286 €12,410.99
T75 Andy Sullivan -2 70 72 71 73 286 €12,410.99
T75 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -2 71 69 72 74 286 €12,410.99
T78 Nathan Kimsey -1 73 69 72 73 287 €12,401.99
T78 Antoine Rozner -1 71 71 71 74 287 €12,401.99
T78 Dale Whitnell -1 71 71 71 74 287 €12,401.99
81 Daan Huizing PAR 69 71 73 75 288 €12,395.99
82 Tapio Pulkkanen 3 70 72 72 77 291 €12,392.99
T83 Daniel Hillier MDF 71 71 73 - 215 €12,388.49
T83 Marc Warren MDF 74 68 73 - 215 €12,388.49
85 Luke Donald MDF 70 72 74 - 216 €12,383.99
86 Darius Van Driel MDF 72 69 77 - 218 €12,380.99
87 Nicolas Colsaerts MDF 71 71 77 - 219 €12,377.99

