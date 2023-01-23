2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy


The 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic purse is $9 million, with the winner's share at $1,530,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the 9th event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Emirates Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: What you need to know

Purse: $9,000,000
Winner's share: $1,530,000
Field size: 132 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 25.9 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,335 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,530,000
2 $990,000
3 $563,400
4 $450,000
5 $381,600
6 $315,000
7 $270,000
8 $225,000
9 $201,600
10 $180,000
11 $165,600
12 $154,800
13 $144,900
14 $137,700
15 $132,300
16 $126,900
17 $121,500
18 $116,100
19 $111,600
20 $108,000
21 $104,400
22 $101,700
23 $99,000
24 $96,300
25 $93,600
26 $90,900
27 $88,200
28 $85,500
29 $82,800
30 $80,100
31 $77,400
32 $74,700
33 $72,000
34 $69,300
35 $66,600
36 $63,900
37 $62,100
38 $60,300
39 $58,500
40 $56,700
41 $54,900
42 $53,100
43 $51,300
44 $49,500
45 $47,700
46 $45,900
47 $44,100
48 $42,300
49 $40,500
50 $38,700
51 $36,900
52 $35,100
53 $33,300
54 $31,500
55 $30,600
56 $29,700
57 $28,800
58 $27,900
59 $27,000
60 $26,100
61 $25,200
62 $24,300
63 $23,400
64 $22,500
65 $21,600

