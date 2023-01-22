2023 The American Express money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2023 The American Express prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at the three-course rotation hosted by PGA West's Dye Stadium Course in La Quinta, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of The American Express prize pool is at $1,440,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $872,000 in PGA Tour prize money today. The American Express prize-money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, which is $16,560.

The American Express field is headed by Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Taylor Montgomery, Chris Kirk and more. It's a tight leaderboard heading into the final round, with at least a half-dozen players who can win.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after three rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2023 The American Express from the correct 2023 The American Express full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut is typically made to the top 65 players and ties, and but this week the cut was made after three rounds, with 69 players getting through to the final round.

The 2023 The American Express prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered a standard event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 52 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2024 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2023 The American Express prize money, winner's share, first-place payout