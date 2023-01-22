2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

Stricker dominated the season-opening 54-hole tournament to win by six shots on 23-under 193. In the second round, Stricker nearly became the second player to break 60 on PGA Tour Champions, shooting exactly 60.

Steve Alker finished tied for second with Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawaand Darren Clarke.

Stricker won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Stricker wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes next month in Morocco.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

