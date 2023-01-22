2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/22/2023
A picture of golfer Steve Stricker


The 2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Hualalai Golf Club in Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii.

Stricker dominated the season-opening 54-hole tournament to win by six shots on 23-under 193. In the second round, Stricker nearly became the second player to break 60 on PGA Tour Champions, shooting exactly 60.

Steve Alker finished tied for second with Mike Weir, Ken Tanigawaand Darren Clarke.

Stricker won the $340,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai recap notes

Stricker wins the first PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions schedule resumes next month in Morocco.

2023 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -23 68 60 65 193 $340,000
T2 Steven Alker -17 69 67 63 199 $137,000
T2 Mike Weir -17 66 67 66 199 $137,000
T2 Ken Tanigawa -17 68 65 66 199 $137,000
T2 Darren Clarke -17 65 66 68 199 $137,000
T6 Kevin Sutherland -16 65 69 66 200 $77,000
T6 Ernie Els -16 66 68 66 200 $77,000
T6 Alex Cejka -16 66 64 70 200 $77,000
9 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -13 67 70 66 203 $61,000
T10 Justin Leonard -12 66 67 71 204 $52,500
T10 Bernhard Langer -12 67 66 71 204 $52,500
T12 Fred Couples -11 74 66 65 205 $42,333
T12 Thongchai Jaidee -11 71 65 69 205 $42,333
T12 Jerry Kelly -11 69 64 72 205 $42,333
T15 Scott McCarron -10 68 71 67 206 $36,000
T15 Vijay Singh -10 69 70 67 206 $36,000
T15 David Toms -10 70 67 69 206 $36,000
T18 Rocco Mediate -9 72 72 63 207 $28,600
T18 Dicky Pride -9 68 71 68 207 $28,600
T18 K.J. Choi -9 70 69 68 207 $28,600
T18 Corey Pavin -9 66 71 70 207 $28,600
T18 Colin Montgomerie -9 69 68 70 207 $28,600
T23 Steve Flesch -8 71 71 66 208 $24,000
T23 Olin Browne -8 72 70 66 208 $24,000
T23 Scott Parel -8 69 70 69 208 $24,000
T26 Paul Broadhurst -7 69 72 68 209 $20,500
T26 Lee Janzen -7 69 71 69 209 $20,500
T26 Stephen Ames -7 70 65 74 209 $20,500
T29 Rod Pampling -6 71 71 68 210 $17,500
T29 Doug Barron -6 70 70 70 210 $17,500
T29 Michael Allen -6 67 70 73 210 $17,500
T32 David Frost -4 68 71 73 212 $16,250
T32 Retief Goosen -4 68 71 73 212 $16,250
T34 Fred Funk -3 72 71 70 213 $15,250
T34 Joe Durant -3 69 71 73 213 $15,250
36 Jeff Sluman -2 75 71 68 214 $14,500
37 Tom Lehman -1 69 71 75 215 $13,500
38 Cameron Beckman 2 80 70 68 218 $13,000
39 Mark O'Meara 3 71 76 72 219 $12,500
40 Jay Haas 4 76 71 73 220 $12,000
41 Stephen Dodd 6 71 76 75 222 $11,500
42 David Duval 10 72 76 78 226 $11,000

