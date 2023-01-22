2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tee times and pairings: Round 4
01/22/2023
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Brooke Henderson


The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is being played in Orlando, Fla., with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club once again playing host to the LPGA Tour's year-opening event.

With the 29-player field of pros and 50-amateur field event unfolding in Florida, East Coast viewers on the United States will get great viewing times for the winners-only event.

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final round will get underway at 7:31 a.m. local time with threesomes off both the first and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 10:15 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final round on TV starting at 12 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 12 p.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions tee times for Round 4

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

TIME TEE PLAYERS
8:55 a.m. 1 Celine Boutier, Greg Maddux, Emmitt Smith
9:06 a.m. 1 Gemma Dryburgh, Mark Wang (a), Dylan Dreyer
9:17 a.m. 1 Leona Maguire, AJ Pierzynski, Josh Beckett
8:28 a.m. 1 Ryann O'Toole, Jack Wagner, Clay Buchholz
9:39 a.m. 1 Wei-Ling Hsu, Blair O'Neal, Michael Peña
9:50 a.m. 1 Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Alfonso Ribeiro, Joe Carter
10:01 a.m. 1 Anna Nordqvist, Tom Glavine, Adam Thielen
10:12 a.m. 1 Ashleigh Buhai, Maurice Allen, Sterling Sharpe
10:23 a.m. 1 Paula Reto, Ian Happ, Kevin Millar
10:34 a.m. 1 Yuka Saso, John Smoltz, Jon Lester
10:45 a.m. 1 Gaby Lopez, Brian Urlacher, Taylor Twellman
10:56 a.m. 1 Moriya Jutanugarn, Brian McCann, Josh Donaldson
11:07 a.m. 1 Danielle Kang, Mark Mulder, Derek Lowe
11:18 a.m. 1 Chad Pfeifer, Jeremy Roenick, Annika Sörenstam
11:29 a.m. 1 Charley Hull, Maja Stark, Mardy Fish
11:40 a.m. 1 Brooke M. Henderson, Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka
8:55 a.m. 10 Chris Harrison, Ashleen Kaur (a), Carl Peterson (a)
9:06 a.m. 10 Robbie Amell, Jeff Lagos (a), Mark Laurent (a)
9:17 a.m. 10 Ayaka Furue, Evan Geiselman, Jason Boger (a)
8:28 a.m. 10 Pajaree Anannarukarn, Mike Flaskey, Jordan Edwards (a)
9:39 a.m. 10 Matilda Castren, James "Bubba" Stewart, Kyle Fuller
9:50 a.m. 10 Ally Ewing, Dwight Freeney, Larry Fitzgerald
10:01 a.m. 10 Marina Alex, Steel Lafferty, Wells Adams
10:12 a.m. 10 Jennifer Kupcho, Ben Higgins, Michael Waltrip
10:23 a.m. 10 Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Kira Dixon, Barstool Fore Play
10:34 a.m. 10 Andrea Lee, Shane Victorino, Roger Clemens
10:45 a.m. 10 Lizette Salas, Charles Woodson, Marcus Allen
10:56 a.m. 10 Patty Tavatanakit, Vince Carter, Courtney Lee
11:07 a.m. 10 Ariya Jutanugarn, Brian Baumgartner, Victor Cruz
11:18 a.m. 10 Tuukka Rask, Chris Lane, Greg Soufleris (a)
11:29 a.m. 10 Larry the Cable Guy, Michael Ray

