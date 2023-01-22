2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
01/22/2023
The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard is headed by winner Brooke Henderson, who started the year with a big win at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla.

Henderson took a bit of a victory lap on Sunday, finishing the tournament at 16-under 272, which was good enough for a four-shot win over Charley Hull and Maja Stark.

Nelly Korda finished in solo fourth place after a closing 72 to finish on 11-under total.

Henderson won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse. Mardy Fish won the concurrent celebrity event.

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions recap notes

Henderson picks up the win in the first LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the sixth time.

By winning the event, Henderson earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 29 players finishing the tournament.

The 2023 LPGA Tour schedule continues next month with the Honda LPGA Thailand.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brooke M. Henderson -16 67 66 69 70 272 $225,000
T2 Maja Stark -12 71 68 68 69 276 $152,898
T2 Charley Hull -12 69 69 69 69 276 $152,898
4 Nelly Korda -11 68 69 68 72 277 $99,457
5 Nasa Hataoka -9 71 68 66 74 279 $80,052
T6 Paula Reto -8 74 69 67 70 280 $56,117
T6 Yuka Saso -8 70 73 67 70 280 $56,117
T6 Gaby Lopez -8 73 68 69 70 280 $56,117
T9 Leona Maguire -6 71 69 73 69 282 $41,239
T9 Ashleigh Buhai -6 69 75 67 71 282 $41,239
11 Moriya Jutanugarn -5 74 67 69 73 283 $36,386
T12 Ryann O'Toole -4 72 70 70 72 284 $31,891
T12 Anna Nordqvist -4 71 72 68 73 284 $31,891
T12 Danielle Kang -4 71 69 70 74 284 $31,891
15 Wei-Ling Hsu -3 69 69 74 73 285 $28,139
T16 Jennifer Kupcho -2 73 74 71 68 286 $25,907
T16 Gemma Dryburgh -2 69 73 71 73 286 $25,907
T18 Pajaree Anannarukarn -1 71 72 72 72 287 $23,158
T18 Ayaka Furue -1 71 70 73 73 287 $23,158
T18 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -1 70 72 69 76 287 $23,158
T21 Lizette Salas E 71 77 72 68 288 $20,377
T21 Marina Alex E 75 74 69 70 288 $20,377
T21 Nanna Koerstz Madsen E 72 72 74 70 288 $20,377
T21 Matilda Castren E 72 70 74 72 288 $20,377
25 Ally Ewing 1 79 70 68 72 289 $18,533
26 Celine Boutier 2 71 73 70 76 290 $17,855
27 Andrea Lee 3 74 71 74 72 291 $17,174
28 Patty Tavatanakit 14 72 74 78 78 302 $16,495
29 Ariya Jutanugarn 21 84 77 72 76 309 $15,816

