2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4
European Tour

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

01/21/2023
Golf News Net


The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is being played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening event.

With the 132-player field event unfolding in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the winners-only event.

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round will get underway at 7:36 a.m. local time with threesomes off the first tee until 11:50 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round on TV starting at 2 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 2 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times for Round 4

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS
7:36 a.m. 1 Ryan Fox, Dan Bradbury ,
7:44 a.m. 1 Nacho Elvira, Ockie Strydom, Jazz Janewattananond
7:55 a.m. 1 Marcus Kinhult, Marc Warren, Thomas Bjørn
8:06 a.m. 1 Marcus Armitage, Sami Välimäki, Bernd Wiesberger
8:17 a.m. 1 Oliver Hundebøll, Daniel Hillier, Ewen Ferguson
8:28 a.m. 1 Sean Crocker, John Catlin, Tommy Fleetwood
8:44 a.m. 1 Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay, Richard Mansell
8:55 a.m. 1 Joost Luiten, Matthieu Pavon, Chase Hanna
9:06 a.m. 1 Maximilian Kieffer, Darius Van Driel, James Morrison
9:17 a.m. 1 Henrik Stenson, Alexander Björk, Jamie Donaldson
9:28 a.m. 1 Lee Westwood, Ashun Wu, Nathan Kimsey
9:39 a.m. 1 Alexander Levy, Tyrrell Hatton, Dale Whitnell
9:55 a.m. 1 Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Santiago Tarrio
10:06 a.m. 1 Seamus Power, Luke Donald, Matthew Jordan
10:17 a.m. 1 Robert Macintyre, Marcus Helligkilde, Scott Jamieson
10:28 a.m. 1 Andy Sullivan, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Scrivener
10:39 a.m. 1 George Coetzee, Masahiro Kawamura, Nicolai Højgaard
10:50 a.m. 1 Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazábal, Jeff Winther
11:06 a.m. 1 Shubhankar Sharma, Thorbjørn Olesen, Alex Noren
11:17 a.m. 1 Richard Bland, Connor Syme, Guido Migliozzi
11:28 a.m. 1 Adrian Meronk, Antoine Rozner, Padraig Harrington
11:39 a.m. 1 Victor Perez, Sebastian Söderberg, Grant Forrest
11:50 a.m. 1 Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.