2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is being played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening event.

With the 132-player field event unfolding in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the winners-only event.

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round will get underway at 7:36 a.m. local time with threesomes off the first tee until 11:50 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round on TV starting at 2 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 2 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times for Round 4

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

