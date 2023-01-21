2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times and pairings: Round 4

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is being played in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, with Yas Links once again playing host to the DP World Tour's year-opening event.
With the 132-player field event unfolding in the UAE, East Coast viewers on the United States will get late-night viewing times for the winners-only event.
The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round will get underway at 7:36 a.m. local time with threesomes off the first tee until 11:50 a.m. local, when the tee sheet ends.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Sunday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship final round on TV starting at 2 a.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship live stream through Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app/website starting at 2 a.m. Eastern. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel.
2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship tee times for Round 4
All times local; add five hours for Eastern
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|7:36 a.m.
|1
|Ryan Fox, Dan Bradbury ,
|7:44 a.m.
|1
|Nacho Elvira, Ockie Strydom, Jazz Janewattananond
|7:55 a.m.
|1
|Marcus Kinhult, Marc Warren, Thomas Bjørn
|8:06 a.m.
|1
|Marcus Armitage, Sami Välimäki, Bernd Wiesberger
|8:17 a.m.
|1
|Oliver Hundebøll, Daniel Hillier, Ewen Ferguson
|8:28 a.m.
|1
|Sean Crocker, John Catlin, Tommy Fleetwood
|8:44 a.m.
|1
|Ian Poulter, Richie Ramsay, Richard Mansell
|8:55 a.m.
|1
|Joost Luiten, Matthieu Pavon, Chase Hanna
|9:06 a.m.
|1
|Maximilian Kieffer, Darius Van Driel, James Morrison
|9:17 a.m.
|1
|Henrik Stenson, Alexander Björk, Jamie Donaldson
|9:28 a.m.
|1
|Lee Westwood, Ashun Wu, Nathan Kimsey
|9:39 a.m.
|1
|Alexander Levy, Tyrrell Hatton, Dale Whitnell
|9:55 a.m.
|1
|Matt Wallace, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Santiago Tarrio
|10:06 a.m.
|1
|Seamus Power, Luke Donald, Matthew Jordan
|10:17 a.m.
|1
|Robert Macintyre, Marcus Helligkilde, Scott Jamieson
|10:28 a.m.
|1
|Andy Sullivan, Adrian Otaegui, Jason Scrivener
|10:39 a.m.
|1
|George Coetzee, Masahiro Kawamura, Nicolai Højgaard
|10:50 a.m.
|1
|Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazábal, Jeff Winther
|11:06 a.m.
|1
|Shubhankar Sharma, Thorbjørn Olesen, Alex Noren
|11:17 a.m.
|1
|Richard Bland, Connor Syme, Guido Migliozzi
|11:28 a.m.
|1
|Adrian Meronk, Antoine Rozner, Padraig Harrington
|11:39 a.m.
|1
|Victor Perez, Sebastian Söderberg, Grant Forrest
|11:50 a.m.
|1
|Francesco Molinari, Shane Lowry, Min Woo Lee