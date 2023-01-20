2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Touranment of Champions streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is the first event of the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions action.

You can watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC brings together 12 hours of coverage of the tournament.

On the first three days, Golf Channel has coverage. On Sunday, NBC has the coverage in the afternoon.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as through Peacock.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Jan. 19

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 20

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 22