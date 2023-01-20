2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions is the first event of the year on the 2023 LPGA Tour schedule, with Lake Nona Golf and Country Club in Orlando, Fla., hosting the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, NBC airs the golf action from Florida.

There will be four days of golf, with 29 players starting out and playing four rounds without a cut. There are 50 amateurs in the field in a separate event, too.

Golf Channel airs coverage for the first three days, with NBC airing Sunday afternoon coverage, which is different than last year's schedule.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV times and schedule.

2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern