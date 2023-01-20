2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is a big event on the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule, with Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, hosting the event.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald and more, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced from the 132-player starting field.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Yas Links.

Live coverage is streamed on Peacock, the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV times and schedule.

2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern