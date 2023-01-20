Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship history, results and past winners
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the DP World Tour's year-opening event in the United Arab Emirates.

The event, which was first played in 2006, has been played in Abu Dhabi since its inception. The tournament marks the start of the DP World Tour's swing through the United Arab Emirates to start a calendar year.

The event has become a Rolex Series event, offering elevated purses compared to the rest of the tour.

Martin Kaymer is one of three multi-time winners of this event, having won a record three times.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship format

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The field of 132 players is made up of the top available DP World Tour players based on their priority ranking on the current season. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship host courses

  • 2006-2021: Abu Dhabi Golf Club
  • 2022-present: Yas Links

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship past sponsors

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has had just one sponsor.

  • 2006-2010: Abu Dhabi Golf Championship
  • 2011-2016: Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship
  • 2017-present: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Thomas Pieters 278 −10 1 $8,000,000
2021 Tyrrell Hatton 270 −18 4 $8,000,000
2020 Lee Westwood 269 −19 2 $7,000,000
2019 Shane Lowry 270 −18 1 $7,000,000
2018 Tommy Fleetwood (2) 266 −22 2 $3,000,000
2017 Tommy Fleetwood 271 −17 1 $2,700,000
2016 Rickie Fowler 272 −16 1 $2,700,000
2015 Gary Stal 269 −19 1 $2,700,000
2014 Pablo Larrazábal 274 −14 1 $2,700,000
2013 Jamie Donaldson 274 −14 1 $2,700,000
2012 Robert Rock 275 −13 1 $2,700,000
2011 Martin Kaymer (3) 264 −24 8 $2,700,000
2010 Martin Kaymer (2) 267 −21 1 $2,000,000
2009 Paul Casey (2) 267 −21 1 $2,000,000
2008 Martin Kaymer 273 −15 4 $2,000,000
2007 Paul Casey 271 −17 1 $2,000,000
2006 Chris DiMarco 268 −20 1 $2,000,000

