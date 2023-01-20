2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 1
Golf News Net
A picture of golfer Jon Rahm


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2023 The American Express first round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first tee. First-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2023 The American Express first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The American Express tee times for Round 1

All times local; add three hours for Eastern: KEY: NT = Nicklaus Tournament/ SC = PGA West Stadium Course/ LQ = La Quinta Country Club

Click header to sort

TIME TEE COURSE PLAYERS
8:30 a.m. 1 NT Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
8:41 a.m. 1 NT Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
8:52 a.m. 1 NT Paul Haley II, Kevin Yu
9:03 a.m. 1 NT Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
9:14 a.m. 1 NT Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
9:25 a.m. 1 NT S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
9:36 a.m. 1 NT Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
9:47 a.m. 1 NT Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
9:58 a.m. 1 NT Brice Garnett, James Hahn
10:09 a.m. 1 NT Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
10:20 a.m. 1 NT Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
10:31 a.m. 1 NT Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
10:42 a.m. 1 NT Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
8:30 a.m. 10 NT Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
8:41 a.m. 10 NT Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
8:52 a.m. 10 NT Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
9:03 a.m. 10 NT Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
9:14 a.m. 10 NT Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
9:25 a.m. 10 NT Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
9:36 a.m. 10 NT Brian Stuard, John Huh
9:47 a.m. 10 NT Kevin Chappell, Ben An
9:58 a.m. 10 NT J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
10:09 a.m. 10 NT Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
10:20 a.m. 10 NT Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
10:31 a.m. 10 NT Sungjae Im, Jason Day
10:42 a.m. 10 NT Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
8:30 a.m. 1 LQ Adam Long, Chez Reavie
8:41 a.m. 1 LQ Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
8:52 a.m. 1 LQ Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
9:03 a.m. 1 LQ Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
9:14 a.m. 1 LQ Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
9:25 a.m. 1 LQ Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
9:36 a.m. 1 LQ Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
9:47 a.m. 1 LQ Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
9:58 a.m. 1 LQ Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
10:09 a.m. 1 LQ Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
10:20 a.m. 1 LQ Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
10:31 a.m. 1 LQ Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
10:42 a.m. 1 LQ Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
8:30 a.m. 10 LQ Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
8:41 a.m. 10 LQ Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
8:52 a.m. 10 LQ MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
9:03 a.m. 10 LQ Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
9:14 a.m. 10 LQ Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
9:25 a.m. 10 LQ Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
9:36 a.m. 10 LQ Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
9:47 a.m. 10 LQ Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
9:58 a.m. 10 LQ Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
10:09 a.m. 10 LQ Brandon Matthews, Brent Grant
10:20 a.m. 10 LQ Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
10:31 a.m. 10 LQ Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
10:42 a.m. 10 LQ Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
8:30 a.m. 1 SC Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
8:41 a.m. 1 SC Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
8:52 a.m. 1 SC Harrison Endycott, John Pak
9:03 a.m. 1 SC Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
9:14 a.m. 1 SC Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
9:25 a.m. 1 SC Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
9:36 a.m. 1 SC Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
9:47 a.m. 1 SC Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
9:58 a.m. 1 SC Tom Hoge, Luke List
10:09 a.m. 1 SC Matti Schmid, Vincent Norrman
10:20 a.m. 1 SC Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
10:31 a.m. 1 SC Sam Burns, Harris English
10:42 a.m. 1 SC Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
8:30 a.m. 10 SC Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
8:41 a.m. 10 SC Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
8:52 a.m. 10 SC Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
9:03 a.m. 10 SC Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
9:14 a.m. 10 SC Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
9:25 a.m. 10 SC Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez
9:36 a.m. 10 SC Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
9:47 a.m. 10 SC Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
9:58 a.m. 10 SC K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
10:09 a.m. 10 SC Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
10:20 a.m. 10 SC Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
10:31 a.m. 10 SC Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
10:42 a.m. 10 SC Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes

