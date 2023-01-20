2023 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 3
01/20/2023
A picture of golfer Sam Burns


The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2023 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the third three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at PGA West's Pete Dye Stadium Course, PGA West's Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club.

After the third three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top 5 amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2023 The American Express third round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the third tee times of the day going off the third tee. third-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairings of the day.

You can watch the 2023 The American Express third round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 The American Express tee times for Round 3

All times local; add three hours for Eastern: KEY: NT = Nicklaus Tournament/ SC = PGA West Stadium Course/ LQ = La Quinta Country Club

TIME TEE COURSE PLAYERS
8:30 a.m. 1 LQ Aaron Rai, Satoshi Kodaira
8:41 a.m. 1 LQ Ryan Brehm, Jonathan Byrd
8:52 a.m. 1 LQ Brice Garnett, James Hahn
9:03 a.m. 1 LQ Michael Block, Trevor Werbylo
9:14 a.m. 1 LQ Nate Lashley, Martin Trainer
9:25 a.m. 1 LQ Jimmy Walker, Jhonattan Vegas
9:36 a.m. 1 LQ Kevin Roy, Gunner Wiebe
9:47 a.m. 1 LQ Austin Cook, Jason Dufner
9:58 a.m. 1 LQ Tyler Duncan, Richy Werenski
10:9 a.m. 1 LQ Paul Haley, Kevin Yu
10:20 a.m. 1 LQ Mark Hubbard, Zac Blair
10:31 a.m. 1 LQ Brendon Todd, Michael Thompson
10:42 a.m. 1 LQ S.H. Kim, Eric Cole
8:30 a.m. 10 LQ Brian Stuard, John Huh
8:41 a.m. 10 LQ Kevin Chappell, Ben An
8:52 a.m. 10 LQ J.T. Poston, Brian Harman
9:03 a.m. 10 LQ Carson Young, Caleb Surratt
9:14 a.m. 10 LQ Greyson Sigg, Danny Willett
9:25 a.m. 10 LQ Sungjae Im, Jason Day
9:36 a.m. 10 LQ Ben Griffin, Tyson Alexander
9:47 a.m. 10 LQ Emiliano Grillo, Nick Watney
9:58 a.m. 10 LQ Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris
10:09 a.m. 10 LQ Joseph Bramlett, Dean Burmester
10:20 a.m. 10 LQ Peter Malnati, Ben Martin
10:31 a.m. 10 LQ Wesley Bryan, Kevin Tway
10:42 a.m. 10 LQ Carl Yuan, Taiga Semikawa
8:30 a.m. 1 SC Davis Riley, Beau Hossler
8:41 a.m. 1 SC Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala
8:52 a.m. 1 SC Matthew NeSmith, Patrick Rodgers
9:03 a.m. 1 SC Charley Hoffman, Denny McCarthy
9:14 a.m. 1 SC Chris Kirk, Patton Kizzire
9:25 a.m. 1 SC Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler
9:36 a.m. 1 SC Thomas Detry, Austin Eckroat
9:47 a.m. 1 SC Adam Long, Chez Reavie
9:58 a.m. 1 SC Tony Finau, Scottie Scheffler
10:9 a.m. 1 SC Taylor Montgomery, Justin Suh
10:20 a.m. 1 SC Stewart Cink, Brendan Steele
10:31 a.m. 1 SC Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
10:42 a.m. 1 SC Davis Thompson, Will Gordon
8:30 a.m. 10 SC Ryan Armour, Justin Lower
8:41 a.m. 10 SC Scott Piercy, Taylor Moore
8:52 a.m. 10 SC Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim
9:03 a.m. 10 SC Brandon Matthews, BreNT Grant
9:14 a.m. 10 SC Doug Gihm, Max McGreevy
9:25 a.m. 10 SC Nick Taylor, Martin Laird
9:36 a.m. 10 SC Scott Harrington, Sam Stevens
9:47 a.m. 10 SC Adam Schenk, Bill Haas
9:58 a.m. 10 SC Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith
10:09 a.m. 10 SC MJ Daffue, Andrew Novak
10:20 a.m. 10 SC Dylan Frittelli, Sung Kang
10:31 a.m. 10 SC Joel Dahman, Andrew Landry
10:42 a.m. 10 SC Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Cone
8:30 a.m. 1 NT Michael Kim, Andrew Putnam
8:41 a.m. 1 NT Callum Tarren, Alex Smalley
8:52 a.m. 1 NT Tom Hoge, Luke List
9:03 a.m. 1 NT Matti Schmid, VinceNT Norrman
9:14 a.m. 1 NT Wyndham Clark, Harry Higgs
9:25 a.m. 1 NT Sam Burns, Harris English
9:36 a.m. 1 NT Ben Taylor, Robby Shelton
9:47 a.m. 1 NT Troy Merritt, Chesson Hadley
9:58 a.m. 1 NT Zach Johnson, Russell Knox
10:9 a.m. 1 NT Harrison Endycott, John Pak
10:20 a.m. 1 NT Lee Hodges, Brandon Wu
10:31 a.m. 1 NT Aaron Wise, Sebastian Munoz
10:42 a.m. 1 NT Anders Albertson, Philip Knowles
8:30 a.m. 10 NT Danny Lee, David Lingmerth
8:41 a.m. 10 NT Rory Sabbatini, Ryan Moore
8:52 a.m. 10 NT K.H. Lee, Erik van Rooyen
9:03 a.m. 10 NT Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
9:14 a.m. 10 NT Stephan Jaeger, David Lipsky
9:25 a.m. 10 NT Robert Streb, Garrick Higgo
9:36 a.m. 10 NT Michael Gligic, Erik Barnes
9:47 a.m. 10 NT Kramer Hickok, Aaron Baddeley
9:58 a.m. 10 NT Lucas Glover, Keith Mitchell
10:09 a.m. 10 NT Nico Echavarria, Zecheng Dou
10:20 a.m. 10 NT Sam Ryder, Matthias Schwab
10:31 a.m. 10 NT Cam Davis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:42 a.m. 10 NT Tano Goya, Augusto Nunez

