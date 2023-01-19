2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard is headed by winner Chandler Phillips, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course) in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Phillips earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 14-under 274 in the event that ran Sunday through Wednesday.

Peter Halliwell Knade and Cody Blick finished in a share of second place in the season-opening event.

Phillips won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Phillips earned 10.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in the Bahamas.

2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details