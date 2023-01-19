2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Korn Ferry Tour

2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/19/2023
Golf News Net


The 2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard is headed by winner Chandler Phillips, who earned the win with the Korn Ferry Tour victory at Sandals Emerald Bay (Emerald Reef Course) in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Phillips earned a two-shot win for his first Korn Ferry Tour win, finishing on 14-under 274 in the event that ran Sunday through Wednesday.

Peter Halliwell Knade and Cody Blick finished in a share of second place in the season-opening event.

Phillips won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

Korn Ferry Tour Championship recap notes

Phillips earned 10.7 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which does help his world ranking.

This week the cut was made at 1-over 145 or better, with 68 players getting through to the final two rounds.

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues next week in the Bahamas.

2023 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Chandler Phillips -14 69 68 69 68 274 $180,000
T2 Cody Blick -12 68 70 70 68 276 $75,000
T2 Peter Halliwell Knade -12 75 66 64 71 276 $75,000
T4 Brett Drewitt -11 71 72 68 66 277 $35,800
T4 Wil Bateman -11 70 70 70 67 277 $35,800
T4 Daniel Miernicki -11 70 67 70 70 277 $35,800
T4 Akshay Bhatia -11 67 69 69 72 277 $35,800
T4 Shad Tuten -11 69 67 66 75 277 $35,800
9 David Skinns -10 67 73 70 68 278 $27,500
10 Paul Peterson -9 71 68 70 70 279 $25,500
T11 T.J. Vogel -8 74 70 69 67 280 $22,050
T11 Bo Hoag -8 73 68 69 70 280 $22,050
T11 Patrick Newcomb -8 70 70 69 71 280 $22,050
T14 Chase Seiffert -7 69 70 74 68 281 $16,000
T14 Brandon Hagy -7 69 73 70 69 281 $16,000
T14 Martin Contini -7 73 68 71 69 281 $16,000
T14 Kevin Velo -7 71 71 70 69 281 $16,000
T14 Carter Jenkins -7 76 65 70 70 281 $16,000
T14 Mac Meissner -7 71 67 71 72 281 $16,000
T14 Max Greyserman -7 72 70 68 71 281 $16,000
T21 Vince India -6 70 72 73 67 282 $10,950
T21 John VanDerLaan -6 74 68 72 68 282 $10,950
T21 Brandon Harkins -6 73 71 68 70 282 $10,950
T21 Ryan McCormick -6 68 70 72 72 282 $10,950
T25 Tim Widing -5 74 70 70 69 283 $7,972
T25 Patrick Flavin -5 68 77 68 70 283 $7,972
T25 Thomas Walsh -5 72 70 70 71 283 $7,972
T25 Josh Teater -5 70 68 72 73 283 $7,972
T25 Scott Gutschewski -5 73 70 67 73 283 $7,972
T25 Jorge Fernández-Valdés -5 70 74 65 74 283 $7,972
T31 Quade Cummins -4 78 66 72 68 284 $6,350
T31 Jeremy Paul -4 65 79 71 69 284 $6,350
T31 Roger Sloan -4 70 74 71 69 284 $6,350
T31 Alistair Docherty -4 69 74 71 70 284 $6,350
T31 Cristobal Del Solar -4 73 70 71 70 284 $6,350
T31 Joe Highsmith -4 76 69 65 74 284 $6,350
T37 Sean O'Hair -3 74 68 74 69 285 $5,450
T37 Ben Kohles -3 72 72 69 72 285 $5,450
T37 Grayson Murray -3 74 66 72 73 285 $5,450
T40 Curtis Luck -2 70 68 77 71 286 $5,100
T40 Abel Gallegos -2 70 74 68 74 286 $5,100
T42 Chris Baker -1 73 70 74 70 287 $4,708
T42 Joey Garber -1 71 69 76 71 287 $4,708
T42 Matt McCarty -1 74 69 73 71 287 $4,708
T42 Joe Weiler -1 73 71 70 73 287 $4,708
T42 Scott Carlson Stevens -1 71 71 72 73 287 $4,708
T42 Brandon Crick -1 68 73 72 74 287 $4,708
T48 Joel Thelen E 74 71 71 72 288 $4,400
T48 Steven Fisk E 73 70 74 71 288 $4,400
T48 Alex Chiarella E 70 75 69 74 288 $4,400
T51 Andrew Yun 1 73 72 73 71 289 $4,244
T51 Tain Lee 1 67 73 78 71 289 $4,244
T51 Mason Andersen 1 72 72 72 73 289 $4,244
T51 Roberto Díaz 1 72 70 73 74 289 $4,244
T51 Michael Gellerman 1 70 73 70 76 289 $4,244
T56 Davis Chatfield 2 73 70 79 68 290 $4,160
T56 Boo Weekley 2 73 69 78 70 290 $4,160
T56 Scott Brown 2 71 68 78 73 290 $4,160
59 Andrew Kozan 3 68 73 78 72 291 $4,120
T60 John Augenstein 4 73 72 74 73 292 $4,070
T60 Grant Hirschman 4 73 72 74 73 292 $4,070
T60 Jimmy Stanger 4 75 70 72 75 292 $4,070
T60 Evan Harmeling 4 74 71 72 75 292 $4,070
64 Camilo Villegas 5 72 72 75 74 293 $4,020
65 Wilson Furr 7 73 72 73 77 295 $4,000
T66 Lanto Griffin 9 71 69 81 76 297 $3,970
T66 Chris Gotterup 9 72 72 72 81 297 $3,970
68 Austin Squires 10 73 71 80 74 298 $3,940

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.