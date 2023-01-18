2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the DP World Tour event played at Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is 132 players.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship field is made up of many top players as well as a variety of DP World Tour players competing in a tournament that is one of the best on the schedule and in the Rolex Series.

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship format

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round starting on No. 1 tee and one round on No. 10 tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under DP World Tour rules. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 and played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season DP World Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 1,335 DP World Tour points.