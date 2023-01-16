Sony Open in Hawaii history, results and past winners
PGA Tour

Sony Open in Hawaii history, results and past winners

01/16/2023
Golf News Net
The Sony Open in Hawaii tournament logo


The Sony Open in Hawaii is the PGA Tour's first full-field event of the calendar year on the schedule. The event is the second of two events in the year-opening Aloha Swing.

The Sony Open in Hawaii became a PGA Tour event in 1965, an offshoot of the Hawaii State Open. The original idea was to have the tournament be an event played in the fall, but after not being played in 1970, the event moved to the early winter.

After the 2013 season, the PGA Tour moved to a wrap-around schedule, meaning the Sony Open in Hawaii was no longer the second event on a schedule that now ran from September (or October) through August (or September). The Sony Open in Hawaii has remained in its same calendar spot -- the first full-field tournament of the year -- as part of the Hawaii Swing and played after the Sony Tournament of Champions.

No player has won the Sony Open in Hawaii more than twice, with Hubert Green, Corey Pavin, Lanny Wadkins, Ernie Els and Jimmy Walker each winning twice. Els (2003, 2004) and Walker (2014, 2015) each won in back-to-back years.

Sony Open in Hawaii format

The Sony Open in Hawaii is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Sony Open in Hawaii host courses

  • Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, Hawaii: 1965-present

Sony Open in Hawaii past sponsors

The Sony Open in Hawaii has just two title sponsors over the years:

  • Hawaiian Open: 1965-1990
  • United (Airlines) Hawaiian Open: 1991-1998
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: 1999-present

Sony has been one of the longest-running title sponsors in PGA Tour history.

Sony Open in Hawaii history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2023 Si Woo Kim 262 −18 1 $1,422,000
2022 Hideki Matsuyama 257 −23 PO $1,350,000
2021 Kevin Na 259 −21 1 $1,188,000
2020 Cameron Smith 269 −11 PO $1,188,000
2019 Matt Kuchar 258 −22 4 $1,152,000
2018 Patton Kizzire 263 −17 PO $1,116,000
2017 Justin Thomas 253 −27 7 $1,080,000
2016 Fabián Gómez 260 −20 PO $1,044,000
2015 Jimmy Walker (2) 257 −23 9 $1,008,000
2014 Jimmy Walker 263 −17 1 $1,008,000
2013 Russell Henley 256 −24 3 $1,008,000
2012 Johnson Wagner 267 −13 2 $990,000
2011 Mark Wilson 264 −16 2 $990,000
2010 Ryan Palmer 265 −15 1 $990,000
2009 Zach Johnson 265 −15 2 $972,000
2008 K. J. Choi 266 −14 3 $954,000
2007 Paul Goydos 266 −14 1 $936,000
2006 David Toms 261 −19 5 $918,000
2005 Vijay Singh 269 −11 1 $864,000
2004 Ernie Els (2) 262 −18 PO $864,000
2003 Ernie Els 264 −16 PO $810,000
2002 Jerry Kelly 266 −14 1 $720,000
2001 Brad Faxon 260 −20 4 $720,000
2000 Paul Azinger 261 −19 7 $522,000
1999 Jeff Sluman 271 −9 2 $468,000
1998 John Huston 260 −28 7 $324,000
1997 Paul Stankowski 271 −17 PO $216,000
1996 Jim Furyk 277 −11 PO $216,000
1995 John Morse 269 −19 3 $216,000
1994 Brett Ogle 269 −19 1 $216,000
1993 Howard Twitty 269 −19 4 $216,000
1992 John Cook 265 −23 2 $216,000
1991 Lanny Wadkins (2) 270 −18 4 $198,000
1990 David Ishii 279 −9 1 $180,000
1989 Gene Sauers 197[b] −19 1 $135,000
1988 Lanny Wadkins 271 −17 1 $108,000
1987 Corey Pavin (2) 270 −18 PO $108,000
1986 Corey Pavin 272 −16 2 $90,000
1985 Mark O'Meara 267 −21 1 $90,000
1984 Jack Renner 271 −17 PO $90,000
1983 Isao Aoki 268 −20 1 $58,500
1982 Wayne Levi 277 −11 1 $58,500
1981 Hale Irwin 265 −23 6 $58,500
1980 Andy Bean 266 −22 3 $58,500
1979 Hubert Green (2) 267 −21 3 $54,000
1978 Hubert Green 274 −14 PO $50,000
1977 Bruce Lietzke 273 −15 3 $48,000
1976 Ben Crenshaw 270 −18 4 $46,000
1975 Gary Groh 274 −14 1 $44,000
1974 Jack Nicklaus 271 −17 3 $44,000
1973 John Schlee 273 −15 2 $40,000
1972 Grier Jones 274 −14 PO $40,000
1971 Tom Shaw 273 −15 1 $40,000
1970 Not Played -- -- -- --
1969 Bruce Crampton 274 −14 4 $25,000
1968 Lee Trevino 272 −16 2 $25,000
1967 Dudley Wysong 284 −4 PO $20,000
1966 Ted Makalena 271 −17 3 $8,500
1965 Gay Brewer 281 −7 PO $9,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.