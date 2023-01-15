2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday Round 4: Tee times, TV and streaming schedule, channels

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii concludes on Sunday in Honolulu in Hawaii, with Waialae Country Club once again playing host to the PGA Tour's year-opening full-field event.

With the event unfolding in Hawaii, that means the East Coast of the United States will get to enjoy some primetime golf to start the new year. The 76 players who made the cut will complete the first full-field event of the year along the ocean.

The fourth-round action is scheduled get underway at 8 a.m. local time -- or 1 p.m. Eastern time -- with threesomes off both the 1st and 10th tees. The groups will go off in threesomes off both tees until 10 a.m. local, when the final group of Hayden Buckley, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor tee off.

Golf fans can start watching the tournament live at 1 p.m. Eastern time, when PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starts their brief preview before getting right into the golf action with four channels of coverage that goes until approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern. You must be subscribed to ESPN+ to watch PGA Tour Live.

If you're planning on watch the PGA Tour on TV on Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC are where you'll need to go. NBC and Golf Channel have coverage of the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii fourth round, and their coverage starts at 4 p.m. Eastern time and goes until 6 p.m. on NBC before going to Golf Channel from 6-8 p.m. You'll need to either have a cable subscription or sign up with a streaming service that has Golf Channel to watch their coverage window. All Golf Channel subscribers can also stream the network's coverage on Peacock, as well as the NBC Sports app or website.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii fourth-round tee times

All times local; add five hours for Eastern

Click header to sort

TIME TEE PLAYERS 8:00 a.m. 1 Corey Conners, Keita Nakajima, Cole Hammer 8:10 a.m. 1 Ben Martin, Kevin Tway, Justin Suh 8:20 a.m. 1 Stephan Jaeger, Andrew Novak, Russell Henley 8:30 a.m. 1 Tyson Alexander, Adam Scott, Nick Hardy 8:40 a.m. 1 Aaron Baddeley, Doc Redman, Hideki Matsuyama 8:50 a.m. 1 Kevin Yu, Denny McCarthy, J.J. Spaun 9:00 a.m. 1 Byeong Hun An, Matt Kuchar, Stewart Cink 9:10 a.m. 1 K.H. Lee, Harry Hall, Carl Yuan 9:20 a.m. 1 Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim, Taylor Montgomery 9:30 a.m. 1 Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, J.T. Poston 9:40 a.m. 1 Will Gordon, Nate Lashley, Nick Taylor 9:50 a.m. 1 Chris Kirk, Andrew Putnam, Si Woo Kim 10:00 a.m. 1 Hayden Buckley, David Lipsky, Ben Taylor 8:00 a.m. 10 Michael Thompson, Chez Reavie, Nico Echavarria 8:10 a.m. 10 Cam Davis, Brian Stuard, Danny Lee 8:20 a.m. 10 Augusto Núñez, Taiga Semikawa, Kelly Kraft 8:30 a.m. 10 Greyson Sigg, Brendon Todd, Eric Cole 8:40 a.m. 10 Brice Garnett, Joseph Bramlett, Adam Long 8:50 a.m. 10 Tom Hoge, Adam Svensson, Brian Harman 9:00 a.m. 10 MJ Daffue, Ryan Palmer, Joseph Winslow 9:10 a.m. 10 Aaron Rai, Brendan Steele, Ryan Brehm 9:20 a.m. 10 Russell Knox, Anders Albertson, Harris English 9:30 a.m. 10 Davis Thompson, Kazuki Higa, Troy Merritt 9:40 a.m. 10 Zac Blair, Patton Kizzire, Kurt Kitayama 9:50 a.m. 10 Adam Schenk, Chad Ramey 10:00 a.m. 10 Zach Johnson, Austin Smotherman

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday TV schedule

All times Eastern

Sunday, January 15: 4-6 p.m. on NBC, 6-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Sunday Streaming schedule

All times Eastern