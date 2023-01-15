2023 Hero Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Hero Cup final leaderboard is headed by winners Continental Europe, who earned the team win in the inaugural edition of this event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The 10-player Continental Europe team, headed by playing captain Francesco Molinari, won the event over the Tommy Fleetwood-led Great Britain and Ireland team by a 14.5-10.5 margin.

In the final day, there were 10 singles matches played, with the Continentals winning six of the matches to get over the 13 points required to win.

Though Continental Europe won, there is no purse for the winning side or losing side.

Hero Cup recap notes

This event was created as a way of giving an opportunity to European-born players to experience a team competition like the Ryder Cup and build the next generation of European players.

Luke Donald, who is the current 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, helped put together these teams in conjunction with the DP World Tour.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 Hero Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Friday fourball

Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren WINS 1UP vs. Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry

Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell TIED vs. Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Højgaard

Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre WINS 4&3 vs. Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace TIED vs. Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi

Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner WINS 2UP vs. Tyrrell Hatton and Jordan Smith

Saturday morning foursomes

Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell TIED vs. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren

Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton WINS 1UP vs. Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry

Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Højgaard WINS 3&1 vs. Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace

Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk WINS 1UP vs. Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi WINS 3&2 vs. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power

Saturday afternoon foursomes

Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Højgaard WINS 2&1 vs. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell

Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace WINS 2&1 vs. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk

Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Smith WINS 2&1 vs. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren

Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry WINS 1UP vs. Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton

Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi WINS 2&1 vs. Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre

Sunday singles