European Tour

2023 Hero Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/15/2023
A picture of the continental Europe Hero Cup team ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 15: Francesco Molinari of Italy the captain of The Continent of Europe Team holds the Hero Cup trophy with his team after their 14.5 to 10.5 win over the Great Britain and Ireland Team during the final day's singles matches on Day Three of the Hero Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on January 15, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)


The 2023 Hero Cup final leaderboard is headed by winners Continental Europe, who earned the team win in the inaugural edition of this event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The 10-player Continental Europe team, headed by playing captain Francesco Molinari, won the event over the Tommy Fleetwood-led Great Britain and Ireland team by a 14.5-10.5 margin.

In the final day, there were 10 singles matches played, with the Continentals winning six of the matches to get over the 13 points required to win.

Though Continental Europe won, there is no purse for the winning side or losing side.

Hero Cup recap notes

This event was created as a way of giving an opportunity to European-born players to experience a team competition like the Ryder Cup and build the next generation of European players.

Luke Donald, who is the current 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, helped put together these teams in conjunction with the DP World Tour.

The 2023 European Tour schedule continues next week with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

2023 Hero Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Friday fourball

  • Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren WINS 1UP vs. Tommy Fleetwood and Shane Lowry
  • Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell TIED vs. Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Højgaard
  • Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre WINS 4&3 vs. Sepp Straka and Adrian Meronk
  • Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace TIED vs. Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi
  • Thomas Detry and Antoine Rozner WINS 2UP vs. Tyrrell Hatton and Jordan Smith

Saturday morning foursomes

  • Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell TIED vs. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren
  • Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton WINS 1UP vs. Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry
  • Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Højgaard WINS 3&1 vs. Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace
  • Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk WINS 1UP vs. Jordan Smith and Robert MacIntyre
  • Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi WINS 3&2 vs. Shane Lowry and Seamus Power

Saturday afternoon foursomes

  • Francesco Molinari and Nicolai Højgaard WINS 2&1 vs. Ewen Ferguson and Richard Mansell
  • Callum Shinkwin and Matt Wallace WINS 2&1 vs. Antoine Rozner and Adrian Meronk
  • Tommy Fleetwood and Jordan Smith WINS 2&1 vs. Thomas Pieters and Alex Noren
  • Sepp Straka and Thomas Detry WINS 1UP vs. Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton
  • Victor Perez and Guido Migliozzi WINS 2&1 vs. Seamus Power and Robert MacIntyre

Sunday singles

About the author

