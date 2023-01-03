2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field is 39 players.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions field is made up of only PGA Tour winners since and including the last TOC and players who qualified for the 2022 Tour Championship.

Sentry Tournament of Champions format

The Sentry Tournament of Champions format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into twosomes for all four rounds. The twosomes repair after each round based on score, with all groups playing together in the same window.

All players tee off the first tee.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who start the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 550 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 37.7 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Sentry Tournament of Champions playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Sentry Tournament of Champions playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.