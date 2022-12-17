2022 PNC Championship host course, scorecard and course breakdown
The 2022 PNC Championship is played this year at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla.

The tournament's host course has been the home to the tournament for years, offering different sets of tees for the 40 players -- 20 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour professionals, as well as 20 partners -- to compete in the 36-hole scramble.

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club plays as a par-72 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,142 yards, making it one of the shorter golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club course breakdown

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club has four par 5s, four par 3s and 10 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a par 4, a par 3 and a par 5.

There's a similar length in the par 3s, ranging from 178 yards to 216 yards, with several increments of distance in between. The par 5s are generally longer and three are at least 550 yards in length.

The par 4s, though, are the biggest determining factor in how it lines up with a player.

There are four sets of tees for the players, depending on their age and skill:

  • Yellow tees: 7,094 yards for PGA Tour professionals aged 54 and under
  • White course: 6,754 yards for PGA Tour professionals aged 55-64, family members aged 14 and over, and LPGA Tour professionals
  • Red course: 6,452 yards for PGA Tour professionals aged 65-72, family members aged 12-13, and LPGA Tour professionals aged 50 and over
  • Blue course: 5,643 for all professionals and family members aged 73 and over, juniors aged 11 and under

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club scorecard

HOLE PAR YELLOW WHITE RED BLUE
1 4 423 395 395 380 380
2 4 410 410 400 380 330
3 5 529 529 519 510 445
4 3 178 178 170 165 160
5 5 558 558 538 528 450
6 4 422 422 398 380 340
7 4 363 363 350 329 300
8 3 214 214 185 175 165
9 4 453 453 425 389 308
OUT 36 3550 3522 3380 3236 2878
10 4 387 387 367 355 300
11 4 410 410 395 375 345
12 3 193 193 180 170 150
13 4 352 352 327 317 280
14 5 585 565 545 526 450
15 4 467 467 434 423 345
16 4 425 425 411 375 330
17 3 216 216 185 175 140
18 5 557 557 530 500 425
IN 36 3592 3572 3374 3216 2765
TOTAL 72 7142 7094 6754 6452 5643

