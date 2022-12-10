2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth TV schedule: How to watch on TNT, HLN and TruTV
12/10/2022
Golf News Net
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and Justin Thomas of the United States team celebrate defeating Byeong-Hun An of South Korea and the International team and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and the International team 1up on the 18th green during Friday foursome matches on day two of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 13, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)


The 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth event will raise millions for charity while four great golfers take on Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth TV schedule features TNT airing the sanctioned event. The Match TV schedule includes the live golf action from Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla., and airs in a prime time slot.

There will be a 12-hole match, with a unique format, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

In the team match-play event, the exhibition may not wind up going all 12 holes, depending on the status of the match, but they'll play all 12 holes for charitable components tied to the match.

The coverage window will be at least five hours from 6 p.m. Eastern, with the match actually starting at 7 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using TNTdrama.com, the Bleacher Report app, and other Turner properties. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth TV times and schedule.

2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Saturday, December 10: 7-11 p.m. The Match on TNT, TBS, HLN, TruTV

