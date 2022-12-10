The 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth features four of the best athletes of all-time taking on Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. in a charity exhibition. With online streams from TNT and Bleacher Report in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth online on Sunday in the United States, as TNT has its online stream for the team match at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

The match will feature Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods teaming up to take on the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in a 12-hole match-play contest with a unique format.

In the team match-play event, the exhibition may not wind up going all 12 holes, depending on the status of the match, but they'll play all 12 holes for charitable components tied to the match.

Ahead of the actual golf, played under the lights this time around, there is a 30-minute roundtable interview with the four players followed by a 30-minute pre-game show. All of the coverage starts at 6 p.m., leading into the exhibition.

TNT broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through TBS.com, TNTdrama.com and the TBS, TNT, B/R (Bleacher Report) apps for various mobile platforms.

2022 The Match 7: Tiger and Rory vs. Thomas and Spieth streaming schedule: How to watch online

Saturday, December 10