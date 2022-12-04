2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.

The Alfred Dunhill Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Louis Oosthuizen, Ernie Els and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of events in South Africa co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a €1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

Jaco Ahlers

Thomas Aiken

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jacques Blaauw

Dan Bradbury

Merrick Bremner

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Luke Brown

Dean Burmester

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Ruan Conradie

Sean Crocker

Mj Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Keenan Davidse

Kyle De Beer

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wynand Dingle

Cj Du Plessis

Hennie Du Plessis

James Hart Du Preez

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Ernie Els

Philip Eriksson

Jens Fahrbring

Stephen Ferreira

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Deon Germishuys

Branden Grace

Mateusz Gradecki

Alex Haindl

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Angel Hidalgo

Ryo Hisatsune

Keith Horne

Jean Hugo

Daan Huizing

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Luke Jerling

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Anton Karlsson

Nathan Kimsey

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Ruan Korb

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Jbe Kruger

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Herman Loubser

Joost Luiten

Christian Maas

Tom Mckibbin

Anthony Michael

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Dylan Mostert

John Murphy

Dylan Naidoo

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Adrian Otaegui

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Aldrich Potgieter

Yurav Premlall

Jaco Prinsloo

David Ravetto

Jovan Rebula

Jc Ritchie

Martin Rohwer

Lyle Rowe

Antoine Rozner

Neil Schietekat

Freddy Schott

Charl Schwartzel

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Combrinck Smit

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Jean-Paul Strydom

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Rourke Van Der Spuy

Darius Van Driel

Erik Van Rooyen

Daniel Van Tonder

Jaco Van Zyl

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Scott Vincent

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Ashun Wu

Harvey Young

Top 50 players in 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field

There are no top-50 players in this field.