2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Leopard Creek Country Club in Malelane, South Africa.
The Alfred Dunhill Championship field is headlined by the likes of Thriston Lawrence, Louis Oosthuizen, Ernie Els and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the fifth event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a set of events in South Africa co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a €1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field
- Jaco Ahlers
- Thomas Aiken
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Jacques Blaauw
- Dan Bradbury
- Merrick Bremner
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Luke Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Ruan Conradie
- Sean Crocker
- Mj Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Keenan Davidse
- Kyle De Beer
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wynand Dingle
- Cj Du Plessis
- Hennie Du Plessis
- James Hart Du Preez
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Ernie Els
- Philip Eriksson
- Jens Fahrbring
- Stephen Ferreira
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Deon Germishuys
- Branden Grace
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Alex Haindl
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Angel Hidalgo
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Keith Horne
- Jean Hugo
- Daan Huizing
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Luke Jerling
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Anton Karlsson
- Nathan Kimsey
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Ruan Korb
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Jbe Kruger
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Herman Loubser
- Joost Luiten
- Christian Maas
- Tom Mckibbin
- Anthony Michael
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Dylan Mostert
- John Murphy
- Dylan Naidoo
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Yurav Premlall
- Jaco Prinsloo
- David Ravetto
- Jovan Rebula
- Jc Ritchie
- Martin Rohwer
- Lyle Rowe
- Antoine Rozner
- Neil Schietekat
- Freddy Schott
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Combrinck Smit
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Jean-Paul Strydom
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Rourke Van Der Spuy
- Darius Van Driel
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jaco Van Zyl
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Scott Vincent
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Ashun Wu
- Harvey Young
Top 50 players in 2022 Alfred Dunhill Championship field
There are no top-50 players in this field.