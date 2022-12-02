2022 18 Days of Golf, Gift Giveaway 2: SkyCaddie LX2 golf GPS watch

We're continuing the 2022 18 Days of Golf with an easy way to dial in your yardage.

Golf GPS watches are handy -- or wristy -- for golfers who don't want to have to whip out a laser every time they need a yardage. For golfers who aren't sure they can dial in their swing to within 10 yards of a target, much less a yard (which is pretty much all of us), the approximate distances at a glance are convenient.

For our second gift, we're giving away the SkyCaddie LX2 golf GPS watch. The LX2 is a great, lightweight watch that comes pre-programmed with ground-verified maps for 35,000 courses (with no annual subscription). The touch screen makes it easy to use, and the strap is comfortable for a golfer's movements during a round.

The LX2 offers dynamic distances to the front, middle and back of every green, as well as distances to avoid hazards and to execute proper layups. Based on your location, the LX2 advances on the course, too.

It's a great, lightweight product for golfers who prefer a GPS over a laser or like having such a device for new courses they play.

How to enter

Simply sign up for The Break, our twice-weekly newsletter, and you're entered! Gain extra entries by following Golf News Net on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (one entry per platform followed).

We'll select the winner at noon Eastern on Dec. 3.