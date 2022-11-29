Hero World Challenge history, results and past winners

The Hero World Challenge is the PGA Tour's Bahamas challenge event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception.
The event, which was first played in 2000, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for top players who could compete with host Tiger Woods in a limited field.
The event has been hosted by Tiger Woods since its creation, and the event benefits his foundation.
Tiger Woods has the most wins in event history with five victories.
Hero World Challenge format
The Hero World Challenge is played over four days, and there is not cut for the qualifying field.
The invitational field of 20 players is comprised of players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Hero World Challenge host courses
- 2000: Grayhawk Golf Club
- 2000-2013: Sherwood Country Club
- 2014: Isleworth Country Club
- 2015-present: Albany Golf Club
Hero World Challenge past sponsors
Hero World Challenge has seen different names and sponsors over the years.
- 2000-2001: Williams World Challenge
- 2002-2007: Target World Challenge
- 2008-2011: Chevron World Challenge
- 2012: World Challenge
- 2013: Northwestern Mutual World Challenge
- 2014-present: Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|WIN SHARE
|2021
|Viktor Hovland
|270
|−18
|1
|$1,000,000
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Henrik Stenson
|270
|−18
|1
|$1,000,000
|2018
|Jon Rahm
|268
|−20
|4
|$1,000,000
|2017
|Rickie Fowler
|270
|−18
|4
|$1,000,000
|2016
|Hideki Matsuyama
|270
|−18
|2
|$1,000,000
|2015
|Bubba Watson
|263
|−25
|3
|$1,000,000
|2014
|Jordan Spieth
|262
|−26
|10
|$1,000,000
|2013
|Zach Johnson
|275
|−13
|PO
|$1,000,000
|2012
|Graeme McDowell (2)
|271
|−17
|3
|$1,000,000
|2011
|Tiger Woods (5)
|278
|−10
|1
|$1,200,000
|2010
|Graeme McDowell
|272
|−16
|PO
|$1,200,000
|2009
|Jim Furyk
|275
|−13
|1
|$1,350,000
|2008
|Vijay Singh
|277
|−11
|1
|$1,350,000
|2007
|Tiger Woods (4)
|266
|−22
|7
|$1,350,000
|2006
|Tiger Woods (3)
|272
|−16
|4
|$1,350,000
|2005
|Luke Donald
|272
|−16
|2
|$1,300,000
|2004
|Tiger Woods (2)
|268
|−16
|2
|$1,250,000
|2003
|Davis Love III (2)
|277
|−11
|2
|$1,200,000
|2002
|Pádraig Harrington
|268
|−20
|2
|$1,000,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods
|273
|−15
|3
|$1,000,000
|2000 (Dec)
|Davis Love III
|266
|−22
|2
|$1,000,000
|2000 (Jan)
|Tom Lehman
|267
|−13
|3
|$1,000,000