Hero World Challenge history, results and past winners

The Hero World Challenge is the PGA Tour's Bahamas challenge event, with the tournament having been played in the fall portion of the schedule since its inception.

The event, which was first played in 2000, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule, particularly for top players who could compete with host Tiger Woods in a limited field.

The event has been hosted by Tiger Woods since its creation, and the event benefits his foundation.

Tiger Woods has the most wins in event history with five victories.

Hero World Challenge format

The Hero World Challenge is played over four days, and there is not cut for the qualifying field.

The invitational field of 20 players is comprised of players in the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Hero World Challenge host courses

  • 2000: Grayhawk Golf Club
  • 2000-2013: Sherwood Country Club
  • 2014: Isleworth Country Club
  • 2015-present: Albany Golf Club

Hero World Challenge past sponsors

Hero World Challenge has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

  • 2000-2001: Williams World Challenge
  • 2002-2007: Target World Challenge
  • 2008-2011: Chevron World Challenge
  • 2012: World Challenge
  • 2013: Northwestern Mutual World Challenge
  • 2014-present: Hero World Challenge

Hero World Challenge history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY WIN SHARE
2021 Viktor Hovland 270 −18 1 $1,000,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 Henrik Stenson 270 −18 1 $1,000,000
2018 Jon Rahm 268 −20 4 $1,000,000
2017 Rickie Fowler 270 −18 4 $1,000,000
2016 Hideki Matsuyama 270 −18 2 $1,000,000
2015 Bubba Watson 263 −25 3 $1,000,000
2014 Jordan Spieth 262 −26 10 $1,000,000
2013 Zach Johnson 275 −13 PO $1,000,000
2012 Graeme McDowell (2) 271 −17 3 $1,000,000
2011 Tiger Woods (5) 278 −10 1 $1,200,000
2010 Graeme McDowell 272 −16 PO $1,200,000
2009 Jim Furyk 275 −13 1 $1,350,000
2008 Vijay Singh 277 −11 1 $1,350,000
2007 Tiger Woods (4) 266 −22 7 $1,350,000
2006 Tiger Woods (3) 272 −16 4 $1,350,000
2005 Luke Donald 272 −16 2 $1,300,000
2004 Tiger Woods (2) 268 −16 2 $1,250,000
2003 Davis Love III (2) 277 −11 2 $1,200,000
2002 Pádraig Harrington 268 −20 2 $1,000,000
2001 Tiger Woods 273 −15 3 $1,000,000
2000 (Dec) Davis Love III 266 −22 2 $1,000,000
2000 (Jan) Tom Lehman 267 −13 3 $1,000,000

