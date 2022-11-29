2022 Hero World Challenge format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Hero World Challenge format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

The 2022 Hero World Challenge field is 20 players.

The Hero World Challenge field is made up of only top-50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Hero World Challenge format

Hero World Challenge format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into twosomes for the first two rounds. The same twosomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with all groups playing together in the same window.

All players tee off the first tee.

A cut not is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who start the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2022 Hero World Challenge winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will not earn FedEx Cup points but will earn approximately 29 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Hero World Challenge playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Hero World Challenge playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.