Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas commit to Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy TGL indoor golf league in 2024

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have some company joining them in competing on Monday nights starting in 2024.

TGL, the Woods-McIlroy joint venture golf league featuring a stadium-like indoor-golf venue, announced Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas have signed on as participants for the concept when it launches in 2024.

The TGL concept is supported by the PGA Tour and intends to feature 18 players competing in six three-person teams over the course of 15 regular-season events and two playoff rounds starting in January 2024. The events, which will be played on Monday nights, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour golfers competing in a purpose-built venue "fusing advanced tech and live action" by using simulators for some shots and live action short-game shots.

Woods and McIlroy said they weekly competitions are meant to be completed in less than two hours, making a neat package for TV. A TV partner has not yet been announced for the concept, nor has the location(s) of the venue(s).

Woods and McIlroy announced TGL as part of their joint venture TMRW Sports, which they created along with former Golf Channel executive Mike McCarley.

The TMRW Sports investor list is an eye-catching one, featuring superstars like Lewis Hamilton, Steph Curry, Serena Williams, Tony Romo, Alex Morgan and Justin Timberlake.