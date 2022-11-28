2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
11/28/2022 at 11:22 am
The 2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorites this week are Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Thriston Lawrence is on 18-to-1.

Charl Schwartzel and George Coetzee are each on 25-to-1.

2022 Investec South African Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Investec South African Open Championship, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the second of the two big events in South Africa in the next few weeks. A couple of South Africans and LIV guys in Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel lead the field here, though a lot of the young guns in SA golf are looking to make a splash.

2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Branden Grace 1200
Dean Burmester 1200
Thriston Lawrence 1800
Charl Schwartzel 2500
George Coetzee 2500
Adrian Otaegui 3000
Hennie du Plessis 3000
Oliver Bekker 3000
Sami Valimaki 3300
Wilco Nienaber 3300
Dylan Frittelli 3500
Romain Langasque 3500
Daniel van Tonder 4000
Erik van Rooyen 4000
Joost Luiten 4000
Jorge Campillo 4000
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 4000
Louis De jager 4000
Marcus Armitage 4500
Ross Fisher 4500
Scott Jamieson 4500
Tapio Pulkkanen 4500
Zander Lombard 4500
Edoardo Molinari 5000
Dale Whitnell 5500
Lukas Nemecz 5500
Matthew Southgate 5500
MJ Daffue 5500
Jayden Schaper 6000
JC Ritchie 6000
Ashun Wu 6600
Dan Bradbury 6600
Grant Forrest 6600
Justin Walters 6600
Mike Lorenzo Vera 6600
Sean Crocker 7500
Darius van Driel 8000
Matti Schmid 8000
Shaun Norris 8000
Brandon Stone 10000
Marcel Siem 10000
Matthew Baldwin 10000
Nathan Kimsey 10000
Chase Hanna 11000
Clement Sordet 11000
Jaco Ahlers 11000
Jacques Kruyswijk 11000
Tom McKibbin 11000
Daniel Brown 12500
Jaco Prinsloo 12500
Jens Dantorp 12500
Jeong Weon Ko 12500
Joachim B Hansen 12500
Martin Simonsen 12500
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen 12500
Richard Sterne 12500
Santiago Tarrio 12500
Simon Forsstrom 12500
Todd Clements 12500
Daniel Gavins 14000
James Morrison 14000
Jeremy Freiburghaus 14000
Nick Bachem 15000
Ockie Strydom 15000
Pieter Moolman 15000
Rhys Enoch 15000
Alejandro Del Rey 16000
Deon Germishuys 16000
Jbe Kruger 16000
Marc Warren 16000
Alexander Knappe 17500
Angel Hidalgo 17500
Bryce Easton 17500
Darren Fichardt 17500
JJ Senekal 17500
Thomas Aiken 17500

