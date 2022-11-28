2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorites this week are Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Thriston Lawrence is on 18-to-1.

Charl Schwartzel and George Coetzee are each on 25-to-1.

2022 Investec South African Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Investec South African Open Championship, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the second of the two big events in South Africa in the next few weeks. A couple of South Africans and LIV guys in Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel lead the field here, though a lot of the young guns in SA golf are looking to make a splash.

2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner