2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The European Tour betting favorites this week are Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, who come in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Thriston Lawrence is on 18-to-1.
Charl Schwartzel and George Coetzee are each on 25-to-1.
2022 Investec South African Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Investec South African Open Championship, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the second of the two big events in South Africa in the next few weeks. A couple of South Africans and LIV guys in Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel lead the field here, though a lot of the young guns in SA golf are looking to make a splash.
2022 Investec South African Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Branden Grace
|1200
|Dean Burmester
|1200
|Thriston Lawrence
|1800
|Charl Schwartzel
|2500
|George Coetzee
|2500
|Adrian Otaegui
|3000
|Hennie du Plessis
|3000
|Oliver Bekker
|3000
|Sami Valimaki
|3300
|Wilco Nienaber
|3300
|Dylan Frittelli
|3500
|Romain Langasque
|3500
|Daniel van Tonder
|4000
|Erik van Rooyen
|4000
|Joost Luiten
|4000
|Jorge Campillo
|4000
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|4000
|Louis De jager
|4000
|Marcus Armitage
|4500
|Ross Fisher
|4500
|Scott Jamieson
|4500
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|4500
|Zander Lombard
|4500
|Edoardo Molinari
|5000
|Dale Whitnell
|5500
|Lukas Nemecz
|5500
|Matthew Southgate
|5500
|MJ Daffue
|5500
|Jayden Schaper
|6000
|JC Ritchie
|6000
|Ashun Wu
|6600
|Dan Bradbury
|6600
|Grant Forrest
|6600
|Justin Walters
|6600
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|6600
|Sean Crocker
|7500
|Darius van Driel
|8000
|Matti Schmid
|8000
|Shaun Norris
|8000
|Brandon Stone
|10000
|Marcel Siem
|10000
|Matthew Baldwin
|10000
|Nathan Kimsey
|10000
|Chase Hanna
|11000
|Clement Sordet
|11000
|Jaco Ahlers
|11000
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|11000
|Tom McKibbin
|11000
|Daniel Brown
|12500
|Jaco Prinsloo
|12500
|Jens Dantorp
|12500
|Jeong Weon Ko
|12500
|Joachim B Hansen
|12500
|Martin Simonsen
|12500
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|12500
|Richard Sterne
|12500
|Santiago Tarrio
|12500
|Simon Forsstrom
|12500
|Todd Clements
|12500
|Daniel Gavins
|14000
|James Morrison
|14000
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|14000
|Nick Bachem
|15000
|Ockie Strydom
|15000
|Pieter Moolman
|15000
|Rhys Enoch
|15000
|Alejandro Del Rey
|16000
|Deon Germishuys
|16000
|Jbe Kruger
|16000
|Marc Warren
|16000
|Alexander Knappe
|17500
|Angel Hidalgo
|17500
|Bryce Easton
|17500
|Darren Fichardt
|17500
|JJ Senekal
|17500
|Thomas Aiken
|17500