2022 Hero World Challenge purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Hero World Challenge purse is set for $3.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Hero World Challenge field is headed by Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and more of the world's best players.

The 20-player field is an invitational event on the PGA Tour schedule, with players required to be in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

A cut is not made after 36 holes, with every player in the field allowed to play all 72 holes