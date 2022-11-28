2022 Hero World Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Hero World Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.
The Hero World Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and more.
This is set to be a 20-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $3.5 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Hero World Challenge field
- Sam Burns
- Corey Conners
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Sungjae Im
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Shane Lowry
- Collin Morikawa
- Jon Rahm
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2022 Hero World Challenge field
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 5. Jon Rahm
- 8. Justin Thomas
- 9. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Tony Finau
- 12. Viktor Hovland
- 13. Sam Burns
- 14. Jordan Spieth
- 15. Tom Kim
- 16. Max Homa
- 17. Billy Horschel
- 18. Cameron Young
- 20. Shane Lowry
- 21. Sungjae Im
- 23. Tommy Fleetwood
- 31. Kevin Kisner
- 33. Corey Conners