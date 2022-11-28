2022 Hero World Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Hero World Challenge field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

The Hero World Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and more.

This is set to be a 20-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 10th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $3.5 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Hero World Challenge field

Sam Burns

Corey Conners

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

