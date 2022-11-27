2022 Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout
11/27/2022 at 10:30 am
The 2022 Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool purse is set for €250,000, with the winner's share coming in at €125,000 -- coming in the form of a cash bonus for the winner of the season-long Race to Costa del Sol, which is a points-based system to determine the best Ladies European Tour player throughout the season.

The Race to Costa del Sol is a new concept, created in 2020 as a bonus pool for season-long performance.

The top 72 eligible players in the standings qualify for the season-ending Andalucia Open de Espana. The tournament has a €650,000 million purse.

As part the season finale, the first-place prize for the 2022 Andalucia Open de Espana is €97,500. The rest of the field was paid based on a €650,000 purse.

The top three players in the final standings are paid part of the bonus pool. A player must satisfy European Tour membership requirements to collect from the prize pool.

  • 1. €125,000 -- Linn Grant
  • 2. €75,000 -- Maja Stark
  • 3. €50,000 -- Johanna Gustavsson

