The 2022 Andalucia Open de Espana purse is set for €650,000 million, with the winner's share coming in at €97,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Andalucia Open de Espana field is headed by Linn Grant, Leona Maguire and more.

This is the final event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Alferini Golf in Spain.

Andalucia Open de Espana women's: What you need to know

Purse: €650,000

Winner's share: €97,500

Field size: 144 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of €250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Andalucia Open de Espana purse, winner's share, prize money payout