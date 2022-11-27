2022 Andalucia Open de Espana purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Andalucia Open de Espana purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 Andalucia Open de Espana purse is set for €650,000 million, with the winner's share coming in at €97,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Andalucia Open de Espana field is headed by Linn Grant, Leona Maguire and more.

This is the final event of the 2022 Ladies European Tour season. This is a 72-hole event without cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Alferini Golf in Spain.

Andalucia Open de Espana women's: What you need to know

Purse: €650,000
Winner's share: €97,500
Field size: 144 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to Costa del Sol points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top three players at the end of the season-long standings earn a share of the Race to Costa del Sol bonus pool of €250,000.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the Ladies European Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 €97,500
2 €58,500
3 €39,000
4 €29,250
5 €23,400
6 €20,150
7 €18,200
8 €16,250
9 €15,535
10 €14,820
11 €14,105
12 €13,325
13 €12,675
14 €12,220
15 €11,700
16 €11,245
17 €10,855
18 €10,465
19 €10,075
20 €9,750
21 €9,555
22 €9,165
23 €8,840
24 €8,515
25 €8,125
26 €7,735
27 €7,150
28 €6,825
29 €6,500
30 €6,175
31 €5,915
32 €5,590
33 €5,330
34 €5,135
35 €4,940
36 €4,745
37 €4,550
38 €4,355
39 €4,160
40 €3,965
41 €3,835
42 €3,640
43 €3,575
44 €3,380
45 €3,185
46 €3,120
47 €3,055
48 €2,990
49 €2,925
50 €2,860
51 €2,665
52 €2,600
53 €2,470
54 €2,405
55 €2,275
56 €2,210
57 €2,145
58 €2,080
59 €2,015
60 €1,950
61 €1,885
62 €1,820
63 €1,755
64 €1,690
65 €1,625
66 €1,560
67 €1,495
68 €1,430
69 €1,365
70 €1,300
71 €1,235
72 €1,170

