The 2022 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $162,315) -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Joburg Open field is headed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Joburg Open is the 2nd event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Joburg Open: What you need to know

Purse: ZAR 17,500,000

Winner's share: ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $162,315)

Field size: 156 players

36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 251.25 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2022 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout