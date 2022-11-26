The 2022 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $162,315) -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Joburg Open field is headed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.
The Joburg Open is the 2nd event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.
The event is played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Joburg Open: What you need to know
Purse: ZAR 17,500,000
Winner's share: ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $162,315)
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties
What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner gets approximately 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.
Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.
There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.
The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).
The winner gets 251.25 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.
The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.
2022 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
|POSITION
|MONEY
|1
|ZAR 2,773,750
|2
|ZAR 1,925,000
|3
|ZAR 1,298,500
|4
|ZAR 859,250
|5
|ZAR 722,750
|6
|ZAR 619,500
|7
|ZAR 516,250
|8
|ZAR 430,500
|9
|ZAR 378,000
|10
|ZAR 343,000
|11
|ZAR 309,750
|12
|ZAR 292,250
|13
|ZAR 274,750
|14
|ZAR 257,250
|15
|ZAR 248,500
|16
|ZAR 239,750
|17
|ZAR 231,000
|18
|ZAR 222,250
|19
|ZAR 213,500
|20
|ZAR 206,500
|21
|ZAR 201,250
|22
|ZAR 196,000
|23
|ZAR 190,750
|24
|ZAR 185,500
|25
|ZAR 180,250
|26
|ZAR 175,000
|27
|ZAR 169,750
|28
|ZAR 164,500
|29
|ZAR 159,250
|30
|ZAR 154,000
|31
|ZAR 148,750
|32
|ZAR 143,500
|33
|ZAR 138,250
|34
|ZAR 133,000
|35
|ZAR 129,500
|36
|ZAR 126,000
|37
|ZAR 122,500
|38
|ZAR 119,000
|39
|ZAR 115,500
|40
|ZAR 112,000
|41
|ZAR 108,500
|42
|ZAR 105,000
|43
|ZAR 101,500
|44
|ZAR 98,000
|45
|ZAR 94,500
|46
|ZAR 91,000
|47
|ZAR 87,500
|48
|ZAR 84,000
|49
|ZAR 80,500
|50
|ZAR 77,000
|51
|ZAR 73,500
|52
|ZAR 70,000
|53
|ZAR 66,500
|54
|ZAR 63,000
|55
|ZAR 59,500
|56
|ZAR 56,000
|57
|ZAR 52,500
|58
|ZAR 50,750
|59
|ZAR 49,000
|60
|ZAR 47,250
|61
|ZAR 45,500
|62
|ZAR 43,750
|63
|ZAR 42,000
|64
|ZAR 40,250
|65
|ZAR 38,500