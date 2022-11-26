2022 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 Joburg Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/26/2022 at 6:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Joburg Open purse is set for ZAR 17.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $162,315) -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Joburg Open field is headed by Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Thriston Lawrence and Hennie du Plessis, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Joburg Open is the 2nd event of the year on the 2023 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Joburg Open: What you need to know

Purse: ZAR 17,500,000
Winner's share: ZAR 2,773,750 (approximately $162,315)
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 9.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 2,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 251.25 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $6 million.

2022 Joburg Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 ZAR 2,773,750
2 ZAR 1,925,000
3 ZAR 1,298,500
4 ZAR 859,250
5 ZAR 722,750
6 ZAR 619,500
7 ZAR 516,250
8 ZAR 430,500
9 ZAR 378,000
10 ZAR 343,000
11 ZAR 309,750
12 ZAR 292,250
13 ZAR 274,750
14 ZAR 257,250
15 ZAR 248,500
16 ZAR 239,750
17 ZAR 231,000
18 ZAR 222,250
19 ZAR 213,500
20 ZAR 206,500
21 ZAR 201,250
22 ZAR 196,000
23 ZAR 190,750
24 ZAR 185,500
25 ZAR 180,250
26 ZAR 175,000
27 ZAR 169,750
28 ZAR 164,500
29 ZAR 159,250
30 ZAR 154,000
31 ZAR 148,750
32 ZAR 143,500
33 ZAR 138,250
34 ZAR 133,000
35 ZAR 129,500
36 ZAR 126,000
37 ZAR 122,500
38 ZAR 119,000
39 ZAR 115,500
40 ZAR 112,000
41 ZAR 108,500
42 ZAR 105,000
43 ZAR 101,500
44 ZAR 98,000
45 ZAR 94,500
46 ZAR 91,000
47 ZAR 87,500
48 ZAR 84,000
49 ZAR 80,500
50 ZAR 77,000
51 ZAR 73,500
52 ZAR 70,000
53 ZAR 66,500
54 ZAR 63,000
55 ZAR 59,500
56 ZAR 56,000
57 ZAR 52,500
58 ZAR 50,750
59 ZAR 49,000
60 ZAR 47,250
61 ZAR 45,500
62 ZAR 43,750
63 ZAR 42,000
64 ZAR 40,250
65 ZAR 38,500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.