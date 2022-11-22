2022 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Thriston Lawrence is on 12-to-1, while George Coetzee is at 14-to-1.

Hennie Du Plessis is on 20-to-1.

2022 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Joburg Open, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the first of the several Sunshine Tour events in South Africa in the next several weeks. Christiaan Bezuidenhout leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in South African golf are here.

2022 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner