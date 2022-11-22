2022 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/22/2022 at 9:30 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Thriston Lawrence is on 12-to-1, while George Coetzee is at 14-to-1.

Hennie Du Plessis is on 20-to-1.

2022 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Joburg Open, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the first of the several Sunshine Tour events in South Africa in the next several weeks. Christiaan Bezuidenhout leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in South African golf are here.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 750
Thriston Lawrence 1200
George Coetzee 1400
Hennie Du Plessis 2000
Oliver Bekker 2200
Romain Langasque 2800
Zander Lombard 2800
Louis De Jager 3300
Kristian Krogh Johannessen 3500
Wilco Nienaber 3500
JC Ritchie 4000
Daniel van Tonder 4500
Jayden Schaper 4500
Darius van Driel 5000
Matthew Baldwin 5000
Matthew Southgate 5000
Dale Whitnell 5500
Renato Paratore 5500
Sami Valimaki 5500
Jaco Ahlers 6000
Jaco Prinsloo 6000
Daniel Brown 6600
Brandon Stone 7000
Clement Sordet 7000
Deon Germishuys 7000
Jens Dantorp 7000
Jeong Weon Ko 7000
Nathan Kimsey 7000
Bryce Easton 7500
Ricardo Gouveia 7500
Shaun Norris 7500
Tom McKibbin 7500
Hennie Otto 8000
Julien Guerrier 8000
Marcel Siem 8000
Chase Hanna 8500
Jacques Kruyswijk 8500
Mikael Lindberg 8500
Angel Hidalgo 9000
James Morrison 9000
Richard Sterne 9000
Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen 9500
Aaron Cockerill 10000
David Ravetto 10000
Jeremy Freiburghaus 10000
Ockie Strydom 10000
Pieter Moolman 10000
Alexander Knappe 11000
Joachim B Hansen 11000
Martin Simonsen 11000
Santiago Tarrio 11000
Simon Forsstrom 11000
Todd Clements 11000
Daniel Gavins 12500
Francesco Laporta 12500
Jbe Kruger 12500
Darren Fichardt 14000
Albert Venter 15000
Dylan Naidoo 15000
Gerhard Pepler 15000
Marc Warren 15000
Martin Vorster 15000
Ruan Korb 15000
Sam Hutsby 15000
David Drysdale 17500

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.