2022 Joburg Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Joburg Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia event at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.
Thriston Lawrence is on 12-to-1, while George Coetzee is at 14-to-1.
Hennie Du Plessis is on 20-to-1.
2022 Joburg Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Joburg Open, with the European Tour co-sanctioning the first of the several Sunshine Tour events in South Africa in the next several weeks. Christiaan Bezuidenhout leads the field here, though a lot of the luminaries in South African golf are here.
2022 Joburg Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|750
|Thriston Lawrence
|1200
|George Coetzee
|1400
|Hennie Du Plessis
|2000
|Oliver Bekker
|2200
|Romain Langasque
|2800
|Zander Lombard
|2800
|Louis De Jager
|3300
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|3500
|Wilco Nienaber
|3500
|JC Ritchie
|4000
|Daniel van Tonder
|4500
|Jayden Schaper
|4500
|Darius van Driel
|5000
|Matthew Baldwin
|5000
|Matthew Southgate
|5000
|Dale Whitnell
|5500
|Renato Paratore
|5500
|Sami Valimaki
|5500
|Jaco Ahlers
|6000
|Jaco Prinsloo
|6000
|Daniel Brown
|6600
|Brandon Stone
|7000
|Clement Sordet
|7000
|Deon Germishuys
|7000
|Jens Dantorp
|7000
|Jeong Weon Ko
|7000
|Nathan Kimsey
|7000
|Bryce Easton
|7500
|Ricardo Gouveia
|7500
|Shaun Norris
|7500
|Tom McKibbin
|7500
|Hennie Otto
|8000
|Julien Guerrier
|8000
|Marcel Siem
|8000
|Chase Hanna
|8500
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|8500
|Mikael Lindberg
|8500
|Angel Hidalgo
|9000
|James Morrison
|9000
|Richard Sterne
|9000
|Oliver Hundeboll Jorgensen
|9500
|Aaron Cockerill
|10000
|David Ravetto
|10000
|Jeremy Freiburghaus
|10000
|Ockie Strydom
|10000
|Pieter Moolman
|10000
|Alexander Knappe
|11000
|Joachim B Hansen
|11000
|Martin Simonsen
|11000
|Santiago Tarrio
|11000
|Simon Forsstrom
|11000
|Todd Clements
|11000
|Daniel Gavins
|12500
|Francesco Laporta
|12500
|Jbe Kruger
|12500
|Darren Fichardt
|14000
|Albert Venter
|15000
|Dylan Naidoo
|15000
|Gerhard Pepler
|15000
|Marc Warren
|15000
|Martin Vorster
|15000
|Ruan Korb
|15000
|Sam Hutsby
|15000
|David Drysdale
|17500