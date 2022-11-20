2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.

The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Jediah Morgan and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a doubleheader, including an event in Australia co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a AUD$2 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field

Derek Ackerman

Stephen Allan

Maverick Antcliff

Josh Armstrong

Jamie Arnold

Scott Arnold

Nathan Barbieri

Lachlan Barker

Haydn Barron

Callan Barrow

Harry Bateman

Austin Bautista

Darren Beck

Braden Becker

Kit Bittle

Devon Bling

Rohan Blizard

Adam Blyth

Sam Brazel

Darcy Brereton

Luke Brown

Jackson Bugdalski

Andrew Campbell

Alejandro Cañizares

Jak Carter

Greg Chalmers

Ryan Chisnall

Blake Collyer

Peter Cooke

Cory Crawford

Jayden Cripps

Harrison Crowe

Lawrence Curtis

Charlie Dann

Cameron Davis

Louis Dobbelaar

Edward Donoghue

Samuel Eaves

Ben Eccles

Harrison Endycott

Andrew Evans

Oliver Farr

Jarryd Felton

Nick Flanagan

Lawry Flynn

Peter Fowler

Ryan Fox

Marcus Fraser

Daniel Gale

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Zinyo Garcia

Josh Geary

Richard Green

James Grierson

Matthew Griffin

Ashley Hall

Tim Hart

Simon Hawkes

Will Heffernan

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Jake Higginbottom

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Hayden Hopewell

David Horsey

David Howell

Mark Hutson

Steven Jeffress

Cameron John

Liam Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Brad Kennedy

Tj King

Douglas Klein

Deyen Lawson

Chang Gi Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

Tom Lewis

Yan Wei Liu

Peter Lonard

Dj Loypur

John Lyras

Jay Mackenzie

James Marchesani

Andrew Martin

Kade Mcbride

Max Mccardle

Richard Mcevoy

Connor Mckinney

Jake Mcleod

Adrian Meronk

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Matthew Millar

Jediah Morgan

Kieran Muir

Jordan Mullaney

Jack Munro

Zach Murray

Jason Norris

Daniel O'Loughlin

Peter O'Malley

Geoff Ogilvy

Wade Ormsby

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Aaron Pike

Pierre Pineau

Thomas Power Horan

Blake Proverbs

Anthony Quayle

Brett Rankin

Kristoffer Reitan

Brett Rumford

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

John Senden

Michael Sim

Todd Sinnott

Cameron Smith

Elvis Smylie

Travis Smyth

Matthew Stieger

Scott Strange

Jack Thompson

Nick Voke

Jeunghun Wang

Justin Warren

Ben Wharton

Gunner Wiebe

Aaron Wilkin

Peter Wilson

Blake Windred

Christopher Wood

Shae Wools Cobb

Michael Wright

Jordan Zunic

Top 50 players in 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field