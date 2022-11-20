2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane, Australia.
The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Jediah Morgan and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the second event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour starting its season with a doubleheader, including an event in Australia co-sanctioned with the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a AUD$2 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field
- Derek Ackerman
- Stephen Allan
- Maverick Antcliff
- Josh Armstrong
- Jamie Arnold
- Scott Arnold
- Nathan Barbieri
- Lachlan Barker
- Haydn Barron
- Callan Barrow
- Harry Bateman
- Austin Bautista
- Darren Beck
- Braden Becker
- Kit Bittle
- Devon Bling
- Rohan Blizard
- Adam Blyth
- Sam Brazel
- Darcy Brereton
- Luke Brown
- Jackson Bugdalski
- Andrew Campbell
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Jak Carter
- Greg Chalmers
- Ryan Chisnall
- Blake Collyer
- Peter Cooke
- Cory Crawford
- Jayden Cripps
- Harrison Crowe
- Lawrence Curtis
- Charlie Dann
- Cameron Davis
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Edward Donoghue
- Samuel Eaves
- Ben Eccles
- Harrison Endycott
- Andrew Evans
- Oliver Farr
- Jarryd Felton
- Nick Flanagan
- Lawry Flynn
- Peter Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Marcus Fraser
- Daniel Gale
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Zinyo Garcia
- Josh Geary
- Richard Green
- James Grierson
- Matthew Griffin
- Ashley Hall
- Tim Hart
- Simon Hawkes
- Will Heffernan
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Jake Higginbottom
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Hayden Hopewell
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Mark Hutson
- Steven Jeffress
- Cameron John
- Liam Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Brad Kennedy
- Tj King
- Douglas Klein
- Deyen Lawson
- Chang Gi Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- Yan Wei Liu
- Peter Lonard
- Dj Loypur
- John Lyras
- Jay Mackenzie
- James Marchesani
- Andrew Martin
- Kade Mcbride
- Max Mccardle
- Richard Mcevoy
- Connor Mckinney
- Jake Mcleod
- Adrian Meronk
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Matthew Millar
- Jediah Morgan
- Kieran Muir
- Jordan Mullaney
- Jack Munro
- Zach Murray
- Jason Norris
- Daniel O'Loughlin
- Peter O'Malley
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Wade Ormsby
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Aaron Pike
- Pierre Pineau
- Thomas Power Horan
- Blake Proverbs
- Anthony Quayle
- Brett Rankin
- Kristoffer Reitan
- Brett Rumford
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- John Senden
- Michael Sim
- Todd Sinnott
- Cameron Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Travis Smyth
- Matthew Stieger
- Scott Strange
- Jack Thompson
- Nick Voke
- Jeunghun Wang
- Justin Warren
- Ben Wharton
- Gunner Wiebe
- Aaron Wilkin
- Peter Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Christopher Wood
- Shae Wools Cobb
- Michael Wright
- Jordan Zunic
Top 50 players in 2022 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 24. Ryan Fox
- 33. Adam Scott