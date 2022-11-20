2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament purse, winner's share, prize money payout
The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix purse is set for ¥200,000,000 ($1.42 million), with the winner's share coming in at ¥40,000,000 ($284,000) -- different from the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Dunlop Phoenix field is headed by Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Aaron Wise and Mito Pereira.

The event is played this year at Phoenix Golf Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

For 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is considered one of the biggest, if not the biggest event, on the Japan Golf Tour. The 84-player field faces a 36-hole cut down to the top 60 and ties, which is one of the smallest cuts in major tour golf.

Brooks Koepka won this tournament in 2016 and 2017, but he is not in the field.

Tom Kim is the highest-ranked player in the field.

POSITION MONEY
1 ¥40,000,000 ($284,000)
2 ¥20,000,000 ($142,000)
3 ¥13,600,000 ($96,560)
4 ¥9,600,000 ($68,160)
5 ¥8,000,000 ($56,800)
6 ¥7,200,000 ($51,120)
7 ¥6,600,000 ($46,860)
8 ¥6,100,000 ($43,310)
9 ¥5,640,000 ($40,044)
10 ¥5,240,000 ($37,204)
11 ¥4,840,000 ($34,364)
12 ¥4,440,000 ($31,524)
13 ¥4,040,000 ($28,684)
14 ¥3,640,000 ($25,844)
15 ¥3,440,000 ($24,424)
16 ¥3,240,000 ($23,004)
17 ¥3,040,000 ($21,584)
18 ¥2,840,000 ($20,164)
19 ¥2,680,000 ($19,028)
20 ¥2,520,000 ($17,892)
21 ¥2,360,000 ($16,756)
22 ¥2,200,000 ($15,620)
23 ¥2,040,000 ($14,484)
24 ¥1,880,000 ($13,348)
25 ¥1,800,000 ($12,780)
26 ¥1,720,000 ($12,212)
27 ¥1,640,000 ($11,644)
28 ¥1,560,000 ($11,076)
29 ¥1,480,000 ($10,508)
30 ¥1,400,000 ($9,940)
31 ¥1,320,000 ($9,372)
32 ¥1,260,000 ($8,946)
33 ¥1,200,000 ($8,520)
34 ¥1,160,000 ($8,236)
35 ¥1,120,000 ($7,952)
36 ¥1,080,000 ($7,668)
37 ¥1,040,000 ($7,384)
38 ¥1,000,000 ($7,100)
39 ¥960,000 ($6,816)
40 ¥920,000 ($6,532)
41 ¥880,000 ($6,248)
42 ¥840,000 ($5,964)
43 ¥800,000 ($5,680)
44 ¥760,000 ($5,396)
45 ¥720,000 ($5,112)
46 ¥680,000 ($4,828)
47 ¥640,000 ($4,544)
48 ¥600,000 ($4,260)
49 ¥576,000 ($4,090)
50 ¥552,000 ($3,919)
51 ¥536,000 ($3,806)
52 ¥520,000 ($3,692)
53 ¥504,000 ($3,578)
54 ¥496,000 ($3,522)
55 ¥488,000 ($3,465)
56 ¥480,000 ($3,408)
57 ¥472,000 ($3,351)
58 ¥466,000 ($3,309)
59 ¥462,000 ($3,280)
60 ¥458,000 ($3,252)
61 ¥454,000 ($3,223)
62 ¥450,000 ($3,195)
63 ¥446,000 ($3,167)
64 ¥442,000 ($3,138)
65 ¥438,000 ($3,110)

