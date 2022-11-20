2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.

Tom Kim finished tied for fourth place along with Taisei Shimizu and Satoshi Kodaira on 16-under total.

Higa won the ¥40,000,000 winner's share of the ¥200,000,000 purse.

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament recap notes

Higa earned 9.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the third-from-last tournament of the season.

The 2022 Japan Golf Tour schedule continues next week with the Casio World Open Golf Tournament.

2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details