2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/20/2022 at 11:12 am
The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.

Tom Kim finished tied for fourth place along with Taisei Shimizu and Satoshi Kodaira on 16-under total.

Higa won the ¥40,000,000 winner's share of the ¥200,000,000 purse.

Dunlop Phoenix Tournament recap notes

Higa earned 9.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the third-from-last tournament of the season.

The 2022 Japan Golf Tour schedule continues next week with the Casio World Open Golf Tournament.

2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Kazuki Higa -21 69 65 65 64 263 ¥40,000,000
2 Mito Pereira -18 65 69 67 65 266 ¥20,000,000
3 Tomoharu Otsuki -17 70 63 68 66 267 ¥13,600,000
T4 Satoshi Kodaira -16 68 68 68 64 268 ¥8,266,666
T4 Tom Kim -16 68 66 70 64 268 ¥8,266,666
T4 Taisei Shimizu -16 67 74 62 65 268 ¥8,266,666
7 Scott Vincent -14 69 67 69 65 270 ¥6,600,000
T8 Mikumu Horikawa -13 69 67 69 66 271 ¥5,660,000
T8 Rikuya Hoshino -13 66 70 69 66 271 ¥5,660,000
T8 Taihei Sato -13 65 68 68 70 271 ¥5,660,000
T11 Corey Conners -12 67 69 70 66 272 ¥4,640,000
T11 Yuto Katsuragawa -12 71 67 66 68 272 ¥4,640,000
13 Ryosuke Kinoshita -11 67 69 70 67 273 ¥4,040,000
T14 Jinichiro Kozuma -10 69 69 71 65 274 ¥3,540,000
T14 Aguri Iwasaki -10 66 71 69 68 274 ¥3,540,000
T16 Seungsu Han -9 71 69 70 65 275 ¥3,140,000
T16 Sang-Hyun Park -9 69 70 72 64 275 ¥3,140,000
T18 Tomohiro Ishizaka -8 71 69 69 67 276 ¥2,600,000
T18 Eric Sugimoto -8 69 71 68 68 276 ¥2,600,000
T18 Ryutaro Nagano -8 69 67 71 69 276 ¥2,600,000
T18 Jay Choi -8 69 68 70 69 276 ¥2,600,000
T22 Shingo Katayama -7 68 71 71 67 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Jung-Gon Hwang -7 68 70 72 67 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Tomoyasu Sugiyama -7 69 72 69 67 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Mikiya Akutsu -7 69 72 67 69 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Tatsuya Kodai -7 68 69 71 69 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Juvic Pagunsan -7 68 71 69 69 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Ryuichi Oiwa -7 67 73 68 69 277 ¥1,790,000
T22 Shugo Imahira -7 67 71 68 71 277 ¥1,790,000
T30 Yuta Ikeda -6 71 67 72 68 278 ¥1,268,000
T30 Yuki Inamori -6 69 71 70 68 278 ¥1,268,000
T30 Yoshitaka Takeya -6 68 68 73 69 278 ¥1,268,000
T30 Kaito Onishi -6 67 71 73 67 278 ¥1,268,000
T30 Hirotaro Naito -6 68 71 68 71 278 ¥1,268,000
T35 Aaron Wise -5 68 72 72 67 279 ¥1,060,000
T35 Yusaku Miyazato -5 68 70 70 71 279 ¥1,060,000
T35 Toshinori Muto -5 71 69 73 66 279 ¥1,060,000
T35 Yujiro Ohori -5 74 67 66 72 279 ¥1,060,000
T39 Yuta Kinoshita -4 68 72 71 69 280 ¥880,000
T39 Ryo Ishikawa -4 72 68 73 67 280 ¥880,000
T39 Yosuke Tsukada -4 71 71 71 67 280 ¥880,000
T39 Taiga Semikawa -4 70 70 74 66 280 ¥880,000
T39 Mitsumasa Tamura -4 70 71 74 65 280 ¥880,000
T44 Yosuke Asaji -3 71 72 69 69 281 ¥680,000
T44 Hideto Tanihara -3 69 74 69 69 281 ¥680,000
T44 Chan Kim -3 68 71 75 67 281 ¥680,000
T44 Yuwa Kosaihira -3 71 72 70 68 281 ¥680,000
T44 Akio Sadakata -3 69 74 71 67 281 ¥680,000
T49 Kensei Hirata -2 70 69 74 69 282 ¥564,000
T49 Katsumasa Miyamoto -2 69 73 75 65 282 ¥564,000
51 Tomoyo Ikemura -1 72 71 70 70 283 ¥536,000
T52 Riki Kawamoto 0 70 68 72 74 284 ¥489,428
T52 Sang-Hee Lee 0 70 71 71 72 284 ¥489,428
T52 Brendan Jones 0 69 72 72 71 284 ¥489,428
T52 Koumei Oda 0 70 71 73 70 284 ¥489,428
T52 Daijiro Izumida 0 68 75 71 70 284 ¥489,428
T52 Jbe Kruger 0 69 74 72 69 284 ¥489,428
T52 Dong-Kyu Jang 0 70 73 72 69 284 ¥489,428
59 Kodai Ichihara +1 69 72 75 69 285 ¥462,000
T60 Yuta Uetake +3 75 68 71 73 287 ¥454,000
T60 Takashi Ogiso +3 73 70 73 71 287 ¥454,000
T60 Taiki Yoshida +3 72 70 75 70 287 ¥454,000
63 Toru Taniguchi +11 73 70 78 74 295 ¥446,000

