2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Kazuki Higa, who earned the Japan Golf Tour win at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.
Higa won this title with a three-shot win over Mito Pereira, shooting 21-under 263, which included a final-round 64 to take the trophy. Tomoharu Otsuki finished in solo third place, a shot behind the Chilean.
Tom Kim finished tied for fourth place along with Taisei Shimizu and Satoshi Kodaira on 16-under total.
Higa won the ¥40,000,000 winner's share of the ¥200,000,000 purse.
Dunlop Phoenix Tournament recap notes
Higa earned 9.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the third-from-last tournament of the season.
The 2022 Japan Golf Tour schedule continues next week with the Casio World Open Golf Tournament.
2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Kazuki Higa
|-21
|69
|65
|65
|64
|263
|¥40,000,000
|2
|Mito Pereira
|-18
|65
|69
|67
|65
|266
|¥20,000,000
|3
|Tomoharu Otsuki
|-17
|70
|63
|68
|66
|267
|¥13,600,000
|T4
|Satoshi Kodaira
|-16
|68
|68
|68
|64
|268
|¥8,266,666
|T4
|Tom Kim
|-16
|68
|66
|70
|64
|268
|¥8,266,666
|T4
|Taisei Shimizu
|-16
|67
|74
|62
|65
|268
|¥8,266,666
|7
|Scott Vincent
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|65
|270
|¥6,600,000
|T8
|Mikumu Horikawa
|-13
|69
|67
|69
|66
|271
|¥5,660,000
|T8
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-13
|66
|70
|69
|66
|271
|¥5,660,000
|T8
|Taihei Sato
|-13
|65
|68
|68
|70
|271
|¥5,660,000
|T11
|Corey Conners
|-12
|67
|69
|70
|66
|272
|¥4,640,000
|T11
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|-12
|71
|67
|66
|68
|272
|¥4,640,000
|13
|Ryosuke Kinoshita
|-11
|67
|69
|70
|67
|273
|¥4,040,000
|T14
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|-10
|69
|69
|71
|65
|274
|¥3,540,000
|T14
|Aguri Iwasaki
|-10
|66
|71
|69
|68
|274
|¥3,540,000
|T16
|Seungsu Han
|-9
|71
|69
|70
|65
|275
|¥3,140,000
|T16
|Sang-Hyun Park
|-9
|69
|70
|72
|64
|275
|¥3,140,000
|T18
|Tomohiro Ishizaka
|-8
|71
|69
|69
|67
|276
|¥2,600,000
|T18
|Eric Sugimoto
|-8
|69
|71
|68
|68
|276
|¥2,600,000
|T18
|Ryutaro Nagano
|-8
|69
|67
|71
|69
|276
|¥2,600,000
|T18
|Jay Choi
|-8
|69
|68
|70
|69
|276
|¥2,600,000
|T22
|Shingo Katayama
|-7
|68
|71
|71
|67
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Jung-Gon Hwang
|-7
|68
|70
|72
|67
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|-7
|69
|72
|69
|67
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Mikiya Akutsu
|-7
|69
|72
|67
|69
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Tatsuya Kodai
|-7
|68
|69
|71
|69
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Juvic Pagunsan
|-7
|68
|71
|69
|69
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Ryuichi Oiwa
|-7
|67
|73
|68
|69
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T22
|Shugo Imahira
|-7
|67
|71
|68
|71
|277
|¥1,790,000
|T30
|Yuta Ikeda
|-6
|71
|67
|72
|68
|278
|¥1,268,000
|T30
|Yuki Inamori
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|68
|278
|¥1,268,000
|T30
|Yoshitaka Takeya
|-6
|68
|68
|73
|69
|278
|¥1,268,000
|T30
|Kaito Onishi
|-6
|67
|71
|73
|67
|278
|¥1,268,000
|T30
|Hirotaro Naito
|-6
|68
|71
|68
|71
|278
|¥1,268,000
|T35
|Aaron Wise
|-5
|68
|72
|72
|67
|279
|¥1,060,000
|T35
|Yusaku Miyazato
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|¥1,060,000
|T35
|Toshinori Muto
|-5
|71
|69
|73
|66
|279
|¥1,060,000
|T35
|Yujiro Ohori
|-5
|74
|67
|66
|72
|279
|¥1,060,000
|T39
|Yuta Kinoshita
|-4
|68
|72
|71
|69
|280
|¥880,000
|T39
|Ryo Ishikawa
|-4
|72
|68
|73
|67
|280
|¥880,000
|T39
|Yosuke Tsukada
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|67
|280
|¥880,000
|T39
|Taiga Semikawa
|-4
|70
|70
|74
|66
|280
|¥880,000
|T39
|Mitsumasa Tamura
|-4
|70
|71
|74
|65
|280
|¥880,000
|T44
|Yosuke Asaji
|-3
|71
|72
|69
|69
|281
|¥680,000
|T44
|Hideto Tanihara
|-3
|69
|74
|69
|69
|281
|¥680,000
|T44
|Chan Kim
|-3
|68
|71
|75
|67
|281
|¥680,000
|T44
|Yuwa Kosaihira
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|68
|281
|¥680,000
|T44
|Akio Sadakata
|-3
|69
|74
|71
|67
|281
|¥680,000
|T49
|Kensei Hirata
|-2
|70
|69
|74
|69
|282
|¥564,000
|T49
|Katsumasa Miyamoto
|-2
|69
|73
|75
|65
|282
|¥564,000
|51
|Tomoyo Ikemura
|-1
|72
|71
|70
|70
|283
|¥536,000
|T52
|Riki Kawamoto
|0
|70
|68
|72
|74
|284
|¥489,428
|T52
|Sang-Hee Lee
|0
|70
|71
|71
|72
|284
|¥489,428
|T52
|Brendan Jones
|0
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|¥489,428
|T52
|Koumei Oda
|0
|70
|71
|73
|70
|284
|¥489,428
|T52
|Daijiro Izumida
|0
|68
|75
|71
|70
|284
|¥489,428
|T52
|Jbe Kruger
|0
|69
|74
|72
|69
|284
|¥489,428
|T52
|Dong-Kyu Jang
|0
|70
|73
|72
|69
|284
|¥489,428
|59
|Kodai Ichihara
|+1
|69
|72
|75
|69
|285
|¥462,000
|T60
|Yuta Uetake
|+3
|75
|68
|71
|73
|287
|¥454,000
|T60
|Takashi Ogiso
|+3
|73
|70
|73
|71
|287
|¥454,000
|T60
|Taiki Yoshida
|+3
|72
|70
|75
|70
|287
|¥454,000
|63
|Toru Taniguchi
|+11
|73
|70
|78
|74
|295
|¥446,000