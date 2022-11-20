2022 CME Group Tour Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout is from the $7 million purse, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CME Group Tour Championship prize pool is at $2,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $550,000. The CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 28.5 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

For 2022 CME Group Tour Championship and payout, see our final leaderboard

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Leona Maguire, Nelly Korda and more.

This tournament started with 60 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 70 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week, and all 60 players can improve in the final round.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 CME Group Tour Championship from the correct 2022 CME Group Tour Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 70 and ties, with no secondary cut. The payout is modified when more than 70 players make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will will the Race to the CME Globe and its $2 million top prize.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2022 CME Group Tour Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

