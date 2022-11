On today's show, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have a disagreement about the new Official World Golf Ranking. Who's right? Also, Rory says Greg Norman has to go from LIV, but would that actually help?

Subscribe to 2 Off the 1st on Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeart

Make sure to subscribe to Golf News Net on YouTube, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV!

For Apple News readers, click here to watch the video.