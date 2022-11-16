The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2023 cards after the Pelican Women's Championship
11/16/2022 at 10:38 pm
The 2022 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Pelican Women's Championship, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2023 season, which begins immediately after the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned at the CME Group Tour Championship.

Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards in full. Ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish 101st through 150th in the regular season standing are typically eligible to compete in the LPGA Q-Series, a two-event series comprising those players, those ranked 11th through 35th on the Epson Tour season money list, as well as players who moved through Q-School Stage II. Through that series, 45 LPGA Tour cards are decided.

Players who finished 101st through 150th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

Non-members who would have earned enough Race to the CME Globe points to qualify for the playoffs also earn membership for next season.

100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2023 season

RANKING PLAYER
1 Lydia Ko
2 Atthaya Thitikul
3 Minjee Lee
4 Brooke M. Henderson
5 Hye-Jin Choi
6 Jennifer Kupcho
7 Lexi Thompson
8 Xiyu Lin
9 In Gee Chun
10 Nasa Hataoka
11 Celine Boutier
12 Hyo Joo Kim
13 Danielle Kang
14 Andrea Lee
15 Nelly Korda
16 Ayaka Furue
17 Leona Maguire
18 Hannah Green
19 Jin Young Ko
20 Lilia Vu
21 Charley Hull
22 Jodi Ewart Shadoff
23 Madelene Sagstrom
24 Megan Khang
25 Gaby Lopez
26 Ashleigh Buhai
27 Yuka Saso
28 Nanna Koerstz Madsen
29 Georgia Hall
30 Paula Reto
31 Marina Alex
32 Allisen Corpuz
33 Jessica Korda
34 Hinako Shibuno
35 Narin An
36 Lizette Salas
37 Sei Young Kim
38 A Lim Kim
39 Ally Ewing
40 Carlota Ciganda
41 Eun-Hee Ji
42 Gemma Dryburgh
43 Cheyenne Knight
44 Sarah Schmelzel
45 Chella Choi
46 Ryann O'Toole
47 Alison Lee
48 Jeongeun Lee6
49 Mina Harigae
50 Maja Stark
51 Inbee Park
52 Linn Grant
53 Amy Yang
54 Matilda Castren
55 Moriya Jutanugarn
56 Pajaree Anannarukarn
57 Patty Tavatanakit
58 Anna Nordqvist
59 Sophia Schubert
60 Caroline Masson
61 Pornanong Phatlum
62 Stacy Lewis
63 Ariya Jutanugarn
64 Jenny Shin
65 Maria Fassi
66 Daniela Darquea
67 Kelly Tan
68 Albane Valenzuela
69 Pauline Roussin
70 Wichanee Meechai
71 Brittany Altomare
72 Lindsey Weaver-Wright
73 Lauren Stephenson
74 Frida Kinhult
75 Stephanie Kyriacou
76 Maude-Aimee Leblanc
77 Angel Yin
78 Lauren Coughlin
79 Yealimi Noh
80 Emily Kristine Pedersen
81 Stephanie Meadow
82 Emma Talley
83 Wei-Ling Hsu
84 Ruoning Yin
85 Morgane Metraux
86 So Yeon Ryu
87 Jasmine Suwannapura
88 Haeji Kang
89 Esther Henseleit
90 Annie Park
91 Amanda Doherty
92 Peiyun Chien
93 Bronte Law
94 Jennifer Chang
95 Yu Liu
96 Sarah Kemp
97 Ruixin Liu
98 Perrine Delacour
99 Aditi Ashok
100 Caroline Inglis

